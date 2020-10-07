Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

The number of mobile subscribers and people using internet on their mobile phones has surged from 7.80 billion subscribers in 2017 to 7.97 billion subscribers in 2018, with an addition of 170 million subscribers during the year and the number subscribers is expected to reach 9.52 billion with a CAGR of 2.0%. In 2018, the overall mobile subscriber base was 7.97 billion and out of this 3.58 billion were internet subscribers. Internet subscribers represented a noteworthy share of overall subscriber base. The adoption of 5G technology is expected to start from 2020 onwards.

The mobile data traffic every month and for each smartphone is projected to remain persistent across all the region despite of significant differences in the data consumption patterns. For instance, the North America charted for highest usage by accounting for nearly 5.1 GB each month per active smartphone user, whereas, the western Europe was estimated to approach 2.7 GB per month milestone by 2016 end. Furthermore, the growth in developed markets like US and Europe is slowing down as these regions are approaching saturation in terms of mobile subscribers. However, developing economies like India and China have significant potential to grow from 2019 to 2027.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

AT&T, Inc. china mobile Limited China Telecom Corporation Limited China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Deutsche Telekom AG Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Orange S.A Telefónica S.A. Telecom Italia Vodafone group PLC

The demographic profile of internet users in terms of gender ratio, age group, education level and other parameters vary based on specific countries/regions. Language is one of the parameter based on which we can identify the demographics of internet users worldwide. In terms of website language, more than half of the websites are in in English language followed by Russian, German, Spanish and Chinese.

