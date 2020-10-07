Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2020: Industry Insights by Competitor’s, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Forecasts till 2027

The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

Mobile AI (Artificial Intelligence) has formed a huge impact on human interaction with devices and machines, in numerous industries such as the advertisement, travel, utility, telecom and machinery industry. Mobile AI has the capability to execute and complete monotonous jobs that are extremely exhausting for people. It is also utilized to find out areas extremely with ease by utilizing augmented reality and is essential in fields that require a high level of accuracy and exactness.

The List of Companies

1. NVIDIA Corporation

2. Intel Corporation

3. Microsoft Corporation

4. IBM Corporation

5. Qualcomm Inc.

6. Apple Inc.

7. HiSilicon Technologies Co., Ltd. (A Huawei Company)

8. Alphabet, Inc. (Google)

9. MediaTek Inc.

10. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Hot Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

This report focuses on the global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

