Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share, Global Trend, New Technological Advancements And Geographical Forecast Till 2027

The global automated material handling equipment market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Automated Storage & Retrieval System, Automated Conveyor & Sorting System, Automated Guided Vehicle), By System Load (Unit Load & Bulk Load), By Application (Assembly, Distribution, Transportation, Packaging), By Industry (Retail & E-commerce, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Aviation, Semiconductors & Electronics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other automated material handling equipment market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Top Key Players Mentioned in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Research Report:

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd

Liebherr Group

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

Komatsu Ltd

AB Volvo

Terex Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V

C. Bamford Excavators Limited

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd

Caterpillar Inc

“Asia Pacific to Remain Dominant on Account of Sustainable Development of Smart City Infrastructure”

Geographically, the global loaders market is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific with a revenue generation of USD 10.43 Bn in 2018, and continue its dominance in the forecast period as well. This is accountable for the development of smart and sustainable cities, along with small and medium-sized enterprises. This, coupled with, the increasing government support in terms of investments in development infrastructure, and increasing public and private partnerships are boosting the Asia Pacific market. In 2018, Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 10.43 Bn because of the rise in number of power projects especially in developing nations such as China and India. This, coupled with, the surge in foreign investments in emerging economies are anticipated to boost the loaders market.

On the other hand, the market revenue generated by Europe was USD 7.06 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to continue expanding its growth rates considerably in the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising tourism centers, and the increasing demand for loaders concerning the dealing with heavy loads and weight, rising mining and quarry production, renovations and retrofitting of the existing infrastructures.

Furthermore, the loaders market in North America is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years on account of the high demand for infrastructure development. Manufacturers are emphasizing on expanding their reach across various geographies. The increasing demand for the logistics sector to build warehouses is also adding fuel to the growth of the loaders market in North America.

Regional Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

