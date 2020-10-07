LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vela Diagnostics, CorisBioconcept, Meridian Life Science, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abbott (ALERE), bioMerieux SA, Trinity Biotech, DiaSorin Molecular, Etta Healthcare (Ovagene Oncology), ExcitePCR (PositiveID Corporation), Flow Alliance, Fluid-Screen, FluimediX, Fluxergy, Focus Diagnostics (DiaSorin Molecular), Future Horizon Scientific, Genalyte, GeneFluidics, GenSpeed Biotech, Gulf Bio Analytical, Hahn-Schickard, Helvoet, HemoCue, Danaher, IDEX Health&Science, iLine Microsystems, Inflammatix Market Segment by Product Type: Analyzers/Instruments, Kits/Panels Market Segment by Application: , Clostridium Difficile, Campylobacteriosis, Cholera, E. coli Infection, H. pylori Infection, Salmonellosis, Shigellosis, Rotavirus Infection, Norovirus Infection, Parasitic Enteric Disease Global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing market

TOC

1 Market Overview of PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing

1.1 PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Overview

1.1.1 PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Analyzers/Instruments

2.5 Kits/Panels 3 PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Clostridium Difficile

3.5 Campylobacteriosis

3.6 Cholera

3.7 E. coli Infection

3.8 H. pylori Infection

3.9 Salmonellosis

3.10 Shigellosis

3.11 Rotavirus Infection

3.12 Norovirus Infection

3.13 Parasitic Enteric Disease 4 Global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market

4.4 Global Top Players PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

5.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

5.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Main Business

5.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments

5.2 Vela Diagnostics

5.2.1 Vela Diagnostics Profile

5.2.2 Vela Diagnostics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Vela Diagnostics Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Vela Diagnostics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Vela Diagnostics Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 CorisBioconcept

5.5.1 CorisBioconcept Profile

5.3.2 CorisBioconcept Main Business

5.3.3 CorisBioconcept Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 CorisBioconcept Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Meridian Life Science Recent Developments

5.4 Meridian Life Science

5.4.1 Meridian Life Science Profile

5.4.2 Meridian Life Science Main Business

5.4.3 Meridian Life Science Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Meridian Life Science Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Meridian Life Science Recent Developments

5.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories

5.5.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

5.5.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Main Business

5.5.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Developments

5.6 Abbott (ALERE)

5.6.1 Abbott (ALERE) Profile

5.6.2 Abbott (ALERE) Main Business

5.6.3 Abbott (ALERE) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Abbott (ALERE) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Abbott (ALERE) Recent Developments

5.7 bioMerieux SA

5.7.1 bioMerieux SA Profile

5.7.2 bioMerieux SA Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 bioMerieux SA Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 bioMerieux SA Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 bioMerieux SA Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Trinity Biotech

5.8.1 Trinity Biotech Profile

5.8.2 Trinity Biotech Main Business

5.8.3 Trinity Biotech Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Trinity Biotech Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Trinity Biotech Recent Developments

5.9 DiaSorin Molecular

5.9.1 DiaSorin Molecular Profile

5.9.2 DiaSorin Molecular Main Business

5.9.3 DiaSorin Molecular Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 DiaSorin Molecular Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 DiaSorin Molecular Recent Developments

5.10 Etta Healthcare (Ovagene Oncology)

5.10.1 Etta Healthcare (Ovagene Oncology) Profile

5.10.2 Etta Healthcare (Ovagene Oncology) Main Business

5.10.3 Etta Healthcare (Ovagene Oncology) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Etta Healthcare (Ovagene Oncology) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Etta Healthcare (Ovagene Oncology) Recent Developments

5.11 ExcitePCR (PositiveID Corporation)

5.11.1 ExcitePCR (PositiveID Corporation) Profile

5.11.2 ExcitePCR (PositiveID Corporation) Main Business

5.11.3 ExcitePCR (PositiveID Corporation) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 ExcitePCR (PositiveID Corporation) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 ExcitePCR (PositiveID Corporation) Recent Developments

5.12 Flow Alliance

5.12.1 Flow Alliance Profile

5.12.2 Flow Alliance Main Business

5.12.3 Flow Alliance Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Flow Alliance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Flow Alliance Recent Developments

5.13 Fluid-Screen

5.13.1 Fluid-Screen Profile

5.13.2 Fluid-Screen Main Business

5.13.3 Fluid-Screen Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Fluid-Screen Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Fluid-Screen Recent Developments

5.14 FluimediX

5.14.1 FluimediX Profile

5.14.2 FluimediX Main Business

5.14.3 FluimediX Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 FluimediX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 FluimediX Recent Developments

5.15 Fluxergy

5.15.1 Fluxergy Profile

5.15.2 Fluxergy Main Business

5.15.3 Fluxergy Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Fluxergy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Fluxergy Recent Developments

5.16 Focus Diagnostics (DiaSorin Molecular)

5.16.1 Focus Diagnostics (DiaSorin Molecular) Profile

5.16.2 Focus Diagnostics (DiaSorin Molecular) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Focus Diagnostics (DiaSorin Molecular) Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Focus Diagnostics (DiaSorin Molecular) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Focus Diagnostics (DiaSorin Molecular) Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 Future Horizon Scientific

5.17.1 Future Horizon Scientific Profile

5.17.2 Future Horizon Scientific Main Business

5.17.3 Future Horizon Scientific Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Future Horizon Scientific Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Future Horizon Scientific Recent Developments

5.18 Genalyte

5.18.1 Genalyte Profile

5.18.2 Genalyte Main Business

5.18.3 Genalyte Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Genalyte Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Genalyte Recent Developments

5.19 GeneFluidics

5.19.1 GeneFluidics Profile

5.19.2 GeneFluidics Main Business

5.19.3 GeneFluidics Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 GeneFluidics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 GeneFluidics Recent Developments

5.20 GenSpeed Biotech

5.20.1 GenSpeed Biotech Profile

5.20.2 GenSpeed Biotech Main Business

5.20.3 GenSpeed Biotech Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 GenSpeed Biotech Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 GenSpeed Biotech Recent Developments

5.21 Gulf Bio Analytical

5.21.1 Gulf Bio Analytical Profile

5.21.2 Gulf Bio Analytical Main Business

5.21.3 Gulf Bio Analytical Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Gulf Bio Analytical Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Gulf Bio Analytical Recent Developments

5.22 Hahn-Schickard

5.22.1 Hahn-Schickard Profile

5.22.2 Hahn-Schickard Main Business

5.22.3 Hahn-Schickard Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Hahn-Schickard Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.22.5 Hahn-Schickard Recent Developments

5.23 Helvoet

5.23.1 Helvoet Profile

5.23.2 Helvoet Main Business

5.23.3 Helvoet Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Helvoet Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.23.5 Helvoet Recent Developments

5.24 HemoCue

5.24.1 HemoCue Profile

5.24.2 HemoCue Main Business

5.24.3 HemoCue Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 HemoCue Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.24.5 HemoCue Recent Developments

5.25 Danaher

5.25.1 Danaher Profile

5.25.2 Danaher Main Business

5.25.3 Danaher Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Danaher Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.25.5 Danaher Recent Developments

5.26 IDEX Health&Science

5.26.1 IDEX Health&Science Profile

5.26.2 IDEX Health&Science Main Business

5.26.3 IDEX Health&Science Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 IDEX Health&Science Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.26.5 IDEX Health&Science Recent Developments

5.27 iLine Microsystems

5.27.1 iLine Microsystems Profile

5.27.2 iLine Microsystems Main Business

5.27.3 iLine Microsystems Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 iLine Microsystems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.27.5 iLine Microsystems Recent Developments

5.28 Inflammatix

5.28.1 Inflammatix Profile

5.28.2 Inflammatix Main Business

5.28.3 Inflammatix Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 Inflammatix Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.28.5 Inflammatix Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

