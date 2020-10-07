Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Market Size Trends & Forecast to 2026 by Industry Analysis by Regions, Type and Applications by 360 Research report
“Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Market” report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The research covers the current Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- BASF
- Lanxess
- DSM
- SABIC
- PolyOne
- DuPont
- Solvay
- Hexion
- Celanese
- RTP
- Sumitomo Bakelite
- EvonikBrief Description about Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites market:
The global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites market size is projected to reach USD million by 2026, from USD million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.
Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Market: Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
By the product type, the Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites market is primarily split into:
- Thermoplastic Plastic Products
- Thermosetting Plastic ProductsBy the end users/application, Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites market report covers the following segments:
- Transport
- Electro & Electronics
- Construction
- Sport & Leisure
- Others
The key regions covered in the Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites market report are:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Reasons to Purchase:
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites market trend and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites market growth.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites market forecast.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.
Table of Contents with Major Points :
Detailed TOC of Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Market Research Report 2020-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites
1.2 Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Segment by Type
1.3 Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Segment by Application
1.4 Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.5 Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Industry
1.6 Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Market Trends
2 Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.4 Manufacturers Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
3.2 Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3.3 North America Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4 Europe Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.5 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.6 Latin America Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
4 Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)
6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Business
7 Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Trends
9.2 Opportunities and Drivers
9.3 Challenges
9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.2 Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.3 Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.4 North America Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.5 Europe Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.6 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.7 Latin America Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.8 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
