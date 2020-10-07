Energy Recovery Ventilator market Size, Trends, regions, key players and manufacturers, Top Countries Analysis 2026
Energy Recovery Ventilator Market provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status.
Energy Recovery Ventilator Market provides key analysis on the market status of the Energy Recovery Ventilator manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The research covers the current Energy Recovery Ventilator market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Daikin
- Panasonic Corporation
- LG Electronics
- Johnson Controls
- Fujitsu General
- Carrier Corporation
- Nortek Air Solutions
- Munters
- Greenheck Fan Corporation
- Heatex AB
- Brief Description about Energy Recovery Ventilator market:
Among technology types, the plate heat exchanger segment is expected to lead the energy recovery ventilator market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for plate heat exchangers from the commercial and residential sectors to manage, control, and monitor energy consumption in buildings is expected to drive the growth of the plate heat exchanger technology type segment of the energy recovery ventilator market from 2017 to 2022.
Increasing innovations in energy recovery ventilators to meet the customized ventilation requirements of various end users act as an opportunity for the growth of the energy recovery ventilator market across the globe.
By the product type, the Energy Recovery Ventilator market is primarily split into:
- Plate Heat Exchanger
- Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger
- Rotary Heat Exchanger
- Run-Around Coil
- Others (Thermosiphon and Twin Tower)
- By the end users/application, Energy Recovery Ventilator market report covers the following segments:
- Commercial
- Residential
- Others
The key regions covered in the Energy Recovery Ventilator market report are:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
