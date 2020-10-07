Industry Analysis of Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size, Segments, Applications, Types, Competitors, Demographics and Forecast to 2026
“Endpoint Detection and Response Market” report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Endpoint Detection and Response industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The research covers the current Endpoint Detection and Response market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- Intel Security
- Cisco Systems
- RSA Security
- Fireeye
- Guidance Software
- Carbon Black
- Digital Guardian
- Tripwire
- Symantec Corporation
- Crowdstrike
- Brief Description about Endpoint Detection and Response market:
The EDR market is segmented by component, enforcement point, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. The solutions component is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017. Moreover, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing demand from large enterprises and SMEs from diverse industry verticals to safeguard their premises from advanced threats, such as malwares, ransomwares, and advanced persistent threats has led to the growth of the EDR market. In addition, government compliances and the increasing demand for integrated and next-generation security solutions are expected to augment the demand for such solutions.
The major growth drivers of the Endpoint Detection and Response market include the need to mitigate IT security risks and increasing instances of enterprise endpoint-targeted attacks, coupled with the surge in demand from Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), owing to the rise in the adoption of hosted EDR solutions.
By the product type, the Endpoint Detection and Response market is primarily split into:
- Workstations
- Mobile Devices
- Servers
- POS Terminals
- By the end users/application, Endpoint Detection and Response market report covers the following segments:
- BFSI
- IT and telecom
- Government and public utilities
- Aerospace and defense
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Others
The key regions covered in the Endpoint Detection and Response market report are:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Reasons to Purchase:
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Endpoint Detection and Response market trend and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global Endpoint Detection and Response market growth.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Endpoint Detection and Response market forecast.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.
Table of Contents with Major Points :
Detailed TOC of Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Research Report 2020-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Endpoint Detection and Response Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Endpoint Detection and Response
1.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Segment by Type
1.3 Endpoint Detection and Response Segment by Application
1.4 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.5 Endpoint Detection and Response Industry
1.6 Endpoint Detection and Response Market Trends
2 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.4 Manufacturers Endpoint Detection and Response Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Endpoint Detection and Response Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Endpoint Detection and Response Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Endpoint Detection and Response Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
3.2 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3.3 North America Endpoint Detection and Response Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4 Europe Endpoint Detection and Response Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.5 Asia Pacific Endpoint Detection and Response Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.6 Latin America Endpoint Detection and Response Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7 Middle East and Africa Endpoint Detection and Response Market Facts & Figures by Country
4 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Price by Application (2015-2020)
6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Endpoint Detection and Response Business
7 Endpoint Detection and Response Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Trends
9.2 Opportunities and Drivers
9.3 Challenges
9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.3 Endpoint Detection and Response Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.4 North America Endpoint Detection and Response Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.5 Europe Endpoint Detection and Response Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.6 Asia Pacific Endpoint Detection and Response Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.7 Latin America Endpoint Detection and Response Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.8 Middle East and Africa Endpoint Detection and Response Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
