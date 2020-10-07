Global Digital Inks Market Size, Top Countries statistics, Scope, Sales, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecasts to 2026
"Digital Inks Market" report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status.
Digital Inks Market provides key analysis on the market status of the Digital Inks manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The research covers the current Digital Inks market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- Sun Chemical
- Inx International Ink
- Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co.
- JK Group
- Nazdar Company
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Marabu
- Sensient Imaging Technologies
- Nutec Digital Ink
- Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd.
- Brief Description about Digital Inks market:
Solvent-based digital inks act as carriers delivering the pigment to the substrate. These inks also help in melting the surface of the substrate. Ink colorants then penetrate the softened surface to reach the inner layer of the substrate. After the solvent evaporates, the pigment is etched into the surface of the substrate to create an image that is scratch- and weather-resistant. Solvent-based digital inks can be used with a variety of substrates, including inexpensive uncoated media.
By the product type, the Digital Inks market is primarily split into:
- Solvent-based
- Water-based
- UV-cured
- Others
- By the end users/application, Digital Inks market report covers the following segments:
- Advertising & Promotion
- Ceramic Tiles Printing
- Clothing & Household Textiles
- Packaging
- Publication
- Glass Printing
- Others
The key regions covered in the Digital Inks market report are:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Contents with Major Points :
Detailed TOC of Global Digital Inks Market Research Report 2020-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Digital Inks Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Inks
1.2 Digital Inks Segment by Type
1.3 Digital Inks Segment by Application
1.4 Global Digital Inks Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.5 Digital Inks Industry
1.6 Digital Inks Market Trends
2 Global Digital Inks Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Digital Inks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Digital Inks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Digital Inks Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.4 Manufacturers Digital Inks Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Digital Inks Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Digital Inks Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Digital Inks Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Digital Inks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
3.2 Global Digital Inks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3.3 North America Digital Inks Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4 Europe Digital Inks Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.5 Asia Pacific Digital Inks Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.6 Latin America Digital Inks Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7 Middle East and Africa Digital Inks Market Facts & Figures by Country
4 Global Digital Inks Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Digital Inks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Digital Inks Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Digital Inks Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Digital Inks Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Global Digital Inks Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Digital Inks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Digital Inks Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Digital Inks Price by Application (2015-2020)
6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Digital Inks Business
7 Digital Inks Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Trends
9.2 Opportunities and Drivers
9.3 Challenges
9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Global Digital Inks Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.2 Digital Inks Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.3 Digital Inks Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.4 North America Digital Inks Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.5 Europe Digital Inks Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.6 Asia Pacific Digital Inks Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.7 Latin America Digital Inks Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.8 Middle East and Africa Digital Inks Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
