Global Converter Transformer Market Size, Analysis, Segments, Competitors, Market Share, Growth Forecast by 360 Research report

- ABB Ltd.
- General Electric
- Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Company Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Crompton Greaves Ltd.
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
- Toshiba
- Kirloskar Electric Company Limited
- Shadong Power Equipment Company Limited
- XIAN XD Transformer Co. Ltd
Converter Transformer market:
The converter transformer is one of the most important components in an HVDC converter station. Converter transformer plays a vital role in terms of total cost of an HVDC converter station, as it affects the performance of the entire connected electric power system. A converter transformer is used to step-up the voltage of the AC supply network. It acts as an interface between the AC system and the thyristor valves in HVDC systems. A major advantage of an Converter transformer is that, it acts as a galvanic barrier between the AC and DC system to prevent the DC potential to enter the AC systems. It also transforms voltage between the AC supply and the HVDC system.
Product type:
- Monopolar
- Back-To-Back
- Bipolar
- Multi-Terminal
End users/application:
- Windfarms
- Oil & Gas
- Grid Connections
Key regions covered:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Contents with Major Points :
Detailed TOC of Global Converter Transformer Market Research Report 2020-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Converter Transformer Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Converter Transformer
1.2 Converter Transformer Segment by Type
1.3 Converter Transformer Segment by Application
1.4 Global Converter Transformer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.5 Converter Transformer Industry
1.6 Converter Transformer Market Trends
2 Global Converter Transformer Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Converter Transformer Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Converter Transformer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Converter Transformer Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.4 Manufacturers Converter Transformer Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Converter Transformer Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Converter Transformer Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Converter Transformer Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Converter Transformer Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
3.2 Global Converter Transformer Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3.3 North America Converter Transformer Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4 Europe Converter Transformer Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.5 Asia Pacific Converter Transformer Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.6 Latin America Converter Transformer Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7 Middle East and Africa Converter Transformer Market Facts & Figures by Country
4 Global Converter Transformer Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Converter Transformer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Converter Transformer Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Converter Transformer Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Converter Transformer Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Global Converter Transformer Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Converter Transformer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Converter Transformer Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Converter Transformer Price by Application (2015-2020)
6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Converter Transformer Business
7 Converter Transformer Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Trends
9.2 Opportunities and Drivers
9.3 Challenges
9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Global Converter Transformer Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.2 Converter Transformer Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.3 Converter Transformer Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.4 North America Converter Transformer Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.5 Europe Converter Transformer Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.6 Asia Pacific Converter Transformer Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.7 Latin America Converter Transformer Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.8 Middle East and Africa Converter Transformer Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
