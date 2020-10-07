Contact Adhesive Market Size Segmentation: Research, Analysis, trends, market Share, Competitors, Regions, Applications and forecasts up to 2026
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The research covers the current Contact Adhesive market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- 3M Company
- Henkel
- H.B. Fuller
- Bostik
- Sika
- Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
- Huntsman International
- Pidilite Industries Limited
- Jubilant Industries
- Royal Adhesives & Sealants
Brief Description about Contact Adhesive market:
The automotive segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the contact adhesives market during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements and rising demand for specialty contact adhesives. Recent advancements in automotive industry, such as lightweight vehicles, are propelling the demand for contact adhesives. Such developments and advancements are expected to propel the growth of the contact adhesives market globally.
By the product type, the Contact Adhesive market is primarily split into:
- Neoprene
- Polyurethane
- Acrylic
- SBC
- Others
By the end users/application, Contact Adhesive market report covers the following segments:
- Woodworking
- Automotive
- Construction
- Leather & footwear
- Others
The key regions covered in the Contact Adhesive market report are:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Contents with Major Points:
Detailed TOC of Global Contact Adhesive Market Research Report 2020-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Contact Adhesive Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Contact Adhesive
1.2 Contact Adhesive Segment by Type
1.3 Contact Adhesive Segment by Application
1.4 Global Contact Adhesive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.5 Contact Adhesive Industry
1.6 Contact Adhesive Market Trends
2 Global Contact Adhesive Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Contact Adhesive Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Contact Adhesive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Contact Adhesive Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.4 Manufacturers Contact Adhesive Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Contact Adhesive Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Contact Adhesive Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Contact Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Contact Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
3.2 Global Contact Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3.3 North America Contact Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4 Europe Contact Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.5 Asia Pacific Contact Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.6 Latin America Contact Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7 Middle East and Africa Contact Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country
4 Global Contact Adhesive Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Contact Adhesive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Contact Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Contact Adhesive Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Contact Adhesive Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Global Contact Adhesive Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Contact Adhesive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Contact Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Contact Adhesive Price by Application (2015-2020)
6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Contact Adhesive Business
7 Contact Adhesive Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Trends
9.2 Opportunities and Drivers
9.3 Challenges
9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Global Contact Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.2 Contact Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.3 Contact Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.4 North America Contact Adhesive Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.5 Europe Contact Adhesive Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.6 Asia Pacific Contact Adhesive Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.7 Latin America Contact Adhesive Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.8 Middle East and Africa Contact Adhesive Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
