Global Current Transducer Market Size Growth, Scope, Status and Forecast, Players, Regions, Type, Application by 2026

- ABB
- LEM
- CR Magnetic
- Veris Industries
- Siemens
- Hobut
- IME
- Texas Instrument
- Phoenix Contact
- Johnson Controls
- NK Technologies
- American Aerospace Control (CR)
- Topstek
The current transducer market, by end-user, is segmented into industrial, automotive, renewable, residential & commercial, and others. The renewable industry is estimated to be the fastest growing market for current transducers, from 2018 to 2023. This market is driven by the rise in alternative energy programs in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America.
By the product type, the Current Transducer market is primarily split into:
- Open Loop
- Closed Loop
By the end users/application, Current Transducer market report covers the following segments:
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Renewable
- Residential & Commercial
- Others
The key regions covered in the Current Transducer market report are:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
