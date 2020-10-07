Cognitive Radio Market Size and Growth, Top Countries Statistics, Development and Forecast to 2026 Research Report
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The research covers the current Cognitive Radio market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- BAE Systems
- Raytheon Company
- Thales Group
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Spectrum Signal Processing
- XG Technology
- Nutaq
- Ettus Research
- Shared Spectrum Company
- Datasoft Corporation
- Brief Description about Cognitive Radio market:
The cognitive radio market is segmented on the basis of components into software tools, hardware, and services. The software tools segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Software tools play an important role in the cognitive radio market. Components that are integrated with the hardware of the radio communication systems, such as amplifiers, detectors, and modulators/demodulators, are embedded using the related software tools. Therefore, software tools are an important component of the cognitive radio ecosystem.
In the applications segment, the spectrum sensing application is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The spectrum sensing application of the cognitive radio involves observing and updating the status of the spectrum and the movement of the licensed or primary users, by periodically sensing the frequency band. Spectrum sensing enables the cognitive radio transceiver to sense any spectrum hole or idle spectrum at a particular time, location, or band. It also identifies the way of accessing the spectrum hole without interfering the communication of the primary users.
By the product type, the Cognitive Radio market is primarily split into:
- Government and Defense
- Telecommunication
- Transportation
- By the end users/application, Cognitive Radio market report covers the following segments:
- Spectrum Sensing
- Spectrum Analysis
- Spectrum Allocation
- Location Tracking
- Cognitive Routing
The key regions covered in the Cognitive Radio market report are:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Contents with Major Points :
Detailed TOC of Global Cognitive Radio Market Research Report 2020-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Cognitive Radio Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cognitive Radio
1.2 Cognitive Radio Segment by Type
1.3 Cognitive Radio Segment by Application
1.4 Global Cognitive Radio Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.5 Cognitive Radio Industry
1.6 Cognitive Radio Market Trends
2 Global Cognitive Radio Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Cognitive Radio Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Cognitive Radio Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Cognitive Radio Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.4 Manufacturers Cognitive Radio Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Cognitive Radio Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Cognitive Radio Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Cognitive Radio Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Cognitive Radio Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
3.2 Global Cognitive Radio Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3.3 North America Cognitive Radio Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4 Europe Cognitive Radio Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.5 Asia Pacific Cognitive Radio Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.6 Latin America Cognitive Radio Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7 Middle East and Africa Cognitive Radio Market Facts & Figures by Country
4 Global Cognitive Radio Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Cognitive Radio Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Cognitive Radio Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Cognitive Radio Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Cognitive Radio Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Global Cognitive Radio Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Cognitive Radio Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Cognitive Radio Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Cognitive Radio Price by Application (2015-2020)
6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cognitive Radio Business
7 Cognitive Radio Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Trends
9.2 Opportunities and Drivers
9.3 Challenges
9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Global Cognitive Radio Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.2 Cognitive Radio Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.3 Cognitive Radio Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.4 North America Cognitive Radio Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.5 Europe Cognitive Radio Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.6 Asia Pacific Cognitive Radio Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.7 Latin America Cognitive Radio Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.8 Middle East and Africa Cognitive Radio Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
