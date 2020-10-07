Coating Equipment Market Size Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends Forecasts Analysis, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Research report
“Coating Equipment Market” report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Coating Equipment industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The research covers the current Coating Equipment market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- Nordson Corporation
- IHI Ionbond AG
- IHI Hauzer Techno Coating B.V.
- Sulzer Ltd.
- OC Oerlikon Corporation AG
- Sata GmbH & Co. Kg
- Graco Inc.
- Anest Iwata
- Asahi Sunac Corporation
- Wagner GmbH
- Brief Description about Coating Equipment market:
Powder coating equipment is generally used to coat metal surfaces. Equipment used to apply powder coating is dependent on the shape of the object, size of the object, and other parameters. The commonly used process for applying powder coating to metal surfaces is spraying powder coating by corona or tribo guns. The coated object is then cured in oven so as to form a uniform film of coatings. Various industries have started using powder coatings as they are free from volatile organic components. Moreover, increasing concerns about environment conservation and use of environment-friendly products are expected to fuel the demand for the powder coatings, thereby leading towards the growth of the powder coating equipment segment of the coating equipment market.
Major end-use industries of coating equipment are automotive, industrial, and aerospace. In 2017, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the coating equipment market, owing to increased use of industrial coatings in heavy machinery as well as chemical and manufacturing industries. The specialty coatings applied by specialty coating equipment are long-lasting, uniform, and offer required finish. Increasing demand for industrial coatings from different end-use industries is expected to drive the growth of the industrial segment of the coating equipment market during the forecast period.
By the product type, the Coating Equipment market is primarily split into:
- Liquid Coating Equipment
- Powder Coating Equipment
- Specialty Coating Equipment
- By the end users/application, Coating Equipment market report covers the following segments:
- Automotive & Transportation
- Aerospace
- Industrial
- Building & Infrastructure
- Others
The key regions covered in the Coating Equipment market report are:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Contents with Major Points :
Detailed TOC of Global Coating Equipment Market Research Report 2020-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Coating Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Coating Equipment
1.2 Coating Equipment Segment by Type
1.3 Coating Equipment Segment by Application
1.4 Global Coating Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.5 Coating Equipment Industry
1.6 Coating Equipment Market Trends
2 Global Coating Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Coating Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Coating Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Coating Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.4 Manufacturers Coating Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Coating Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Coating Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Coating Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Coating Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
3.2 Global Coating Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3.3 North America Coating Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4 Europe Coating Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.5 Asia Pacific Coating Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.6 Latin America Coating Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7 Middle East and Africa Coating Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
4 Global Coating Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Coating Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Coating Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Coating Equipment Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Coating Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Global Coating Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Coating Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Coating Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Coating Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)
6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Coating Equipment Business
7 Coating Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Trends
9.2 Opportunities and Drivers
9.3 Challenges
9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Global Coating Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.2 Coating Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.3 Coating Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.4 North America Coating Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.5 Europe Coating Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.6 Asia Pacific Coating Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.7 Latin America Coating Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.8 Middle East and Africa Coating Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
