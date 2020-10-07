EVOH Films for Packaging Market Outlook 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global EVOH Films for Packaging market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the EVOH Films for Packaging market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the EVOH Films for Packaging market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the EVOH Films for Packaging market.

As per the report, the EVOH Films for Packaging market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the EVOH Films for Packaging market are highlighted in the report. Although the EVOH Films for Packaging market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the EVOH Films for Packaging market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the EVOH Films for Packaging market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the EVOH Films for Packaging market

Segmentation of the EVOH Films for Packaging Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the EVOH Films for Packaging is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the EVOH Films for Packaging market.

Competitive Landscape

The EVOH films for packaging market report presents a detailed analysis of the revenue share contribution and key business strategies of all the tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 manufacturers of EVOH films for packaging market. This chapter in the EVOH films for packaging market report includes comprehensive information on each company’s portfolio, SWOT analysis, key developments, and an assessment of strategic overviews of each manufacturer of EVOH films. The EVOH films for packaging market report features all the important stakeholders in the market including Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Kuraray Co. Ltd, Amcor Ltd, Berry Global Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Winpak Ltd., Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group, and FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation.

Ireland-based Smurfit Kappa Group is putting extraordinary efforts into developing a global footprint by capturing lucrative opportunities for its EVOH film bag-in-box businesses worldwide. Smurfit Kappa recently acquired assets of Portugal-based manufacturer of EVOH films – Litbag, Lda., to strengthen its business in Southern Europe. Kuraray Co Ltd – another leading manufacturer of EVOH film for packaging market – announced that it has increased the prices of its EVOH products due to the rise in the cost of raw materials. Meanwhile, the company is also aiming to expand its portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions targeting the food industry by collaborating with Sealed Air Corporation, to introduce bio-based food packaging in the North American region. Other manufacturers of EVOH films, such as Mondi Group, are focusing on introducing sustainable and biodegradable packaging solutions with a natural, attractive look to attract more end-users in the food industry.

Definition

EVOH films are manufactured using a copolymer of vinyl alcohol and ethylene, and find numerous applications in the packaging industry. Various types of EVOH films, such as pouch, trays, lids, bags & sacks, and wrapping films, are used as a packaging solution in various end-use industrial sectors such as food, personal care, and healthcare.

About the Report

“EVOH Films for Packaging Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018 to 2028” features the most accurate and precise presentation of unique industrial facts about EVOH films for packaging market. The report includes key aspects of the market growth in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, and value chain analysis of EVOH films for packaging market. The report covers critical information about all the leading manufacturers and distributors of EVOH films including small-scale and medium-scale market players.

Market Segmentation

The EVOH films for packaging market report provides a thorough market segmentation based on the product type, applications, end-use industry, and geographical regions. Based on the product type, EVOH films for packaging market is segmented as blown films and cast films. The report focused on primary product types of EVOH for packaging market, including pouches, trays, bags & sacks, wrapping films, lids, liquid packaging cartons, and other types of EVOH films, such as sachets, tubes, and bag-in-box. Depending on end-use industries, the market report segments EVOH films for packaging market into leading industrial sectors such as food, healthcare, and personal care & cosmetics, and other industries such as building & construction and electronics industry. Readers can find a detailed segmentation of EVOH films for packaging market based on regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) & Russia, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific, and Japan.

Additional Questions Answered

The market report offers detailed information on various growth prospects of EVOH films for packaging market. Apart from the key insights and market dynamics, the market report answers more specific and critical questions of stakeholders in order to help them make more accurate decisions in coming future. For example,

Which type of EVOH films for packaging market is gaining momentum in the fastest growing regional market?

What are the latest trends that are triggering the growth of the leading market players?

Why pouches made of EVOH films are the most popular application of EVOH films for packaging market?

What are the risks associated with investing in EVOH films for packaging markets in economically developed countries in North America and Europe?

Which end-user industry is generating maximum opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of EVOH films for packaging market?

Research Methodology

Fact.MR conducts a thorough research to learn about the ebb and flow of EVOH films for packaging market. Right from historical facts and industrial data, to the latest industry-validated data about EVOH films for packaging market is acquired using a unique research methodology. The market research report begins with a secondary research, through which detailed information about the current market dynamics associated with EVOH films for packaging market. This information is validated through a comprehensive primary research, where leading manufacturers and distributors of EVOH films for packaging market. The important quantitative information gathered through primary research is backed by the current market dynamics to provide readers with accurate future prospects of EVOH films for packaging market.

Important questions pertaining to the EVOH Films for Packaging market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the EVOH Films for Packaging market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the EVOH Films for Packaging market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the EVOH Films for Packaging market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the EVOH Films for Packaging market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

