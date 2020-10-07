Athletic Socks Market Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method 2026 | Nike, Adidas, PUMA

“

The report titled Global Athletic Socks Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Athletic Socks market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Athletic Socks market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Athletic Socks market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Athletic Socks market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Athletic Socks report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Athletic Socks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Athletic Socks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Athletic Socks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Athletic Socks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Athletic Socks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Athletic Socks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Athletic Socks Market Research Report: Nike, Adidas, PUMA, New Balance, Skechers, ASICS Corporation, VF Corporation (VFC), Anta, Under Armour, Wolverine Worldwide, Hanesbrands, Li Ning, Lululemon Athletica, Xtep, 361°

Global Athletic Socks Market Segmentation by Product: Cotton Blend, Polyester, Nylon, Wool, Waterproof Breathable Membrane

Global Athletic Socks Market Segmentation by Application: Men’s, Women’s, Young’

The Athletic Socks Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Athletic Socks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Athletic Socks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Athletic Socks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Athletic Socks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Athletic Socks market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Athletic Socks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Athletic Socks market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Athletic Socks Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Athletic Socks Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Athletic Socks Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cotton Blend

1.4.3 Polyester

1.4.4 Nylon

1.4.5 Wool

1.4.6 Waterproof Breathable Membrane

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Athletic Socks Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Men’s

1.5.3 Women’s

1.5.4 Young’

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Athletic Socks Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Athletic Socks Industry

1.6.1.1 Athletic Socks Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Athletic Socks Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Athletic Socks Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Athletic Socks Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Athletic Socks Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Athletic Socks Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Athletic Socks Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Athletic Socks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Athletic Socks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Athletic Socks Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Athletic Socks Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Athletic Socks Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Athletic Socks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Athletic Socks Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Athletic Socks Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Athletic Socks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Athletic Socks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Athletic Socks Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Athletic Socks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Athletic Socks Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Athletic Socks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Athletic Socks Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Athletic Socks Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Athletic Socks Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Athletic Socks Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Athletic Socks Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Athletic Socks Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Athletic Socks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Athletic Socks Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Athletic Socks Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Athletic Socks Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Athletic Socks Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Athletic Socks Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Athletic Socks Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Athletic Socks Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Athletic Socks Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Athletic Socks Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Athletic Socks Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Athletic Socks Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Athletic Socks Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Athletic Socks Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Athletic Socks by Country

6.1.1 North America Athletic Socks Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Athletic Socks Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Athletic Socks Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Athletic Socks Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Athletic Socks by Country

7.1.1 Europe Athletic Socks Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Athletic Socks Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Athletic Socks Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Athletic Socks Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Athletic Socks by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Athletic Socks Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Athletic Socks Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Athletic Socks Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Athletic Socks Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Athletic Socks by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Athletic Socks Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Athletic Socks Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Athletic Socks Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Athletic Socks Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Athletic Socks by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Athletic Socks Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Athletic Socks Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Athletic Socks Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Athletic Socks Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nike

11.1.1 Nike Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Nike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Nike Athletic Socks Products Offered

11.1.5 Nike Recent Development

11.2 Adidas

11.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information

11.2.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Adidas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Adidas Athletic Socks Products Offered

11.2.5 Adidas Recent Development

11.3 PUMA

11.3.1 PUMA Corporation Information

11.3.2 PUMA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 PUMA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 PUMA Athletic Socks Products Offered

11.3.5 PUMA Recent Development

11.4 New Balance

11.4.1 New Balance Corporation Information

11.4.2 New Balance Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 New Balance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 New Balance Athletic Socks Products Offered

11.4.5 New Balance Recent Development

11.5 Skechers

11.5.1 Skechers Corporation Information

11.5.2 Skechers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Skechers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Skechers Athletic Socks Products Offered

11.5.5 Skechers Recent Development

11.6 ASICS Corporation

11.6.1 ASICS Corporation Corporation Information

11.6.2 ASICS Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 ASICS Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 ASICS Corporation Athletic Socks Products Offered

11.6.5 ASICS Corporation Recent Development

11.7 VF Corporation (VFC)

11.7.1 VF Corporation (VFC) Corporation Information

11.7.2 VF Corporation (VFC) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 VF Corporation (VFC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 VF Corporation (VFC) Athletic Socks Products Offered

11.7.5 VF Corporation (VFC) Recent Development

11.8 Anta

11.8.1 Anta Corporation Information

11.8.2 Anta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Anta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Anta Athletic Socks Products Offered

11.8.5 Anta Recent Development

11.9 Under Armour

11.9.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

11.9.2 Under Armour Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Under Armour Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Under Armour Athletic Socks Products Offered

11.9.5 Under Armour Recent Development

11.10 Wolverine Worldwide

11.10.1 Wolverine Worldwide Corporation Information

11.10.2 Wolverine Worldwide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Wolverine Worldwide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Wolverine Worldwide Athletic Socks Products Offered

11.10.5 Wolverine Worldwide Recent Development

11.12 Li Ning

11.12.1 Li Ning Corporation Information

11.12.2 Li Ning Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Li Ning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Li Ning Products Offered

11.12.5 Li Ning Recent Development

11.13 Lululemon Athletica

11.13.1 Lululemon Athletica Corporation Information

11.13.2 Lululemon Athletica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Lululemon Athletica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Lululemon Athletica Products Offered

11.13.5 Lululemon Athletica Recent Development

11.14 Xtep

11.14.1 Xtep Corporation Information

11.14.2 Xtep Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Xtep Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Xtep Products Offered

11.14.5 Xtep Recent Development

11.15 361°

11.15.1 361° Corporation Information

11.15.2 361° Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 361° Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 361° Products Offered

11.15.5 361° Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Athletic Socks Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Athletic Socks Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Athletic Socks Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Athletic Socks Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Athletic Socks Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Athletic Socks Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Athletic Socks Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Athletic Socks Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Athletic Socks Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Athletic Socks Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Athletic Socks Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Athletic Socks Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Athletic Socks Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Athletic Socks Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Athletic Socks Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Athletic Socks Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Athletic Socks Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Athletic Socks Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Athletic Socks Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Athletic Socks Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Athletic Socks Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Athletic Socks Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Athletic Socks Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Athletic Socks Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Athletic Socks Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

