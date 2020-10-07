Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Market Size, Regional Growth Analysis, Outlook and Forecast Data 2020-2027

The global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Leading Players

The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2015-2020. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2015-2020. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

BIONIK

ATOUN Inc.

Ekso Bionics

CYBERDYNE, INC.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics

Rex Bionics Ltd.

Sarcos Corp.

Technaid. S.L.

U.S. Bionics, Inc.

Market Segment by Type

Soft Exoskeleton

Rigid Exoskeleton

Market Segment by Application

Industrial

Healthcare

Military

Others

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Soft Exoskeleton

1.3.3 Rigid Exoskeleton

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Industrial

1.4.3 Healthcare

1.4.4 Military

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Market Trends

2.3.2 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Market Drivers

2.3.3 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Market Challenges

2.3.4 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton as of 2019)

3.4 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 BIONIK

8.1.1 BIONIK Corporation Information

8.1.2 BIONIK Business Overview

8.1.3 BIONIK Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.1.5 BIONIK SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 BIONIK Recent Developments

8.2 ATOUN Inc.

8.2.1 ATOUN Inc. Corporation Information

8.2.2 ATOUN Inc. Business Overview

8.2.3 ATOUN Inc. Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.2.5 ATOUN Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 ATOUN Inc. Recent Developments

8.3 Ekso Bionics

8.3.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information

8.3.2 Ekso Bionics Business Overview

8.3.3 Ekso Bionics Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.3.5 Ekso Bionics SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Ekso Bionics Recent Developments

8.4 CYBERDYNE, INC.

8.4.1 CYBERDYNE, INC. Corporation Information

8.4.2 CYBERDYNE, INC. Business Overview

8.4.3 CYBERDYNE, INC. Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.4.5 CYBERDYNE, INC. SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 CYBERDYNE, INC. Recent Developments

8.5 Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

8.5.1 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

8.5.2 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Business Overview

8.5.3 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.5.5 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

8.6 ReWalk Robotics

8.6.1 ReWalk Robotics Corporation Information

8.6.2 ReWalk Robotics Business Overview

8.6.3 ReWalk Robotics Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.6.5 ReWalk Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 ReWalk Robotics Recent Developments

8.7 Rex Bionics Ltd.

8.7.1 Rex Bionics Ltd. Corporation Information

8.7.2 Rex Bionics Ltd. Business Overview

8.7.3 Rex Bionics Ltd. Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.7.5 Rex Bionics Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Rex Bionics Ltd. Recent Developments

8.8 Sarcos Corp.

8.8.1 Sarcos Corp. Corporation Information

8.8.2 Sarcos Corp. Business Overview

8.8.3 Sarcos Corp. Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.8.5 Sarcos Corp. SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Sarcos Corp. Recent Developments

8.9 Technaid. S.L.

8.9.1 Technaid. S.L. Corporation Information

8.9.2 Technaid. S.L. Business Overview

8.9.3 Technaid. S.L. Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.9.5 Technaid. S.L. SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Technaid. S.L. Recent Developments

8.10 U.S. Bionics, Inc.

8.10.1 U.S. Bionics, Inc. Corporation Information

8.10.2 U.S. Bionics, Inc. Business Overview

8.10.3 U.S. Bionics, Inc. Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Products and Services

8.10.5 U.S. Bionics, Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 U.S. Bionics, Inc. Recent Developments

9 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Sales Channels

11.2.2 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Distributors

11.3 Smart Upper Limb Exoskeleton Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

