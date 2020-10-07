Smart Hospitals Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Top Manufacturers with Size, Challenges, Share, Segments, Drivers

The Global Smart Hospitals Market is likely to gain from increasing incidence of chronic diseases and further rising demand for hospitals, finds Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Smart Hospitals Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Application (Electronic Health Records (EHR), Remote Medicine Engagement, Clinical Workflow, Medical Assistance), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Cloud Computing, Big Data) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

Segmentation of the Global Smart Hospitals Market

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Application

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Remote Medicine Engagement

Clinical Workflow

Medical Assistance

Others

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

Cloud Computing

Big Data

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Some of the major companies that are present in the Global Smart Hospitals Market

Medtronic are;

General Electric Manufacturing Company (GEMAC)

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Infor

AdhereTech

Allscripts

athenahealth, Inc.

Diabetizer GmbH & Co. KG

Siemens Industry

Capsule Technologie, a Qualcomm Life company

IBM Corporation, Inc.

Microsoft

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NVIDIA Corporation

Next IT Corp.

STANLEY Healthcare, and others

Highlights of the Report

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Smart Hospitals Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and market shares.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

