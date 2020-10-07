Expanding Scope on Oil and Gas Security and Service Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players Al Safina Security, Athos Group, Cisco Systems, Honeywell International, Intel, Microsoft, Schneider Electric

The security concerns of the operational technology (OT) such as distributed control system (DCS) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) of the infrastructure of the oil & gas industry from data theft and cyber-attacks are known as oil & gas security. The increase in cyber-attacks on the OT of oil & gas companies increases the demand for safety in the market. The protection from different data security breaches and cyber threats are the major advantages.

The report aims to provide an overview of oil and gas security and service market with detailed market segmentation by Security type, service type, application. The global oil and gas security and service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading oil and gas security and service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the oil and gas security and service market.

The global oil and gas security and service market is segmented on the basis of Security type, service type, application. On the basis of security type, the market is segmented as physical security, network security. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented as risk management service, system design, integration, and consulting, managed service. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as exploration and drilling, refining and storage area, pipeline, transportation, and distribution.

ABB

2. Al Safina Security

3. Athos Group, LLC

4. Cisco Systems, Inc

5. Honeywell International Inc.

6. Intel Corporation

7. Microsoft Corporation

8. Schneider Electric

9. Siemens AG

10. Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global oil and gas security and service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The oil and gas security and service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting oil and gas security and service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the oil and gas security and service market in these regions.

