Online Home Rental Services Market Forecast COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis to 2027| 9flats, Airbnb, Booking Holdings, CoStar Realty Information, Expedia, Lodgis, OYO, Upad, Wyndham Destinations, Zillow

The market for online home rental services is comparatively new and has increased over the last five years. Companies that operate on the market use websites to provide apartment listings for tenants. Renters can view images of properties, amenities, search by budget, and neighborhoods, and use such sites to contact landowners and agents. By charging landlords and brokers to list their properties, promoting listings, and including advertisements on their websites, the companies generate revenues.

The online home rental services market report aims to provide an overview of the online home rental services market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global online home rental services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading online home rental services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global online home rental services market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type, the online home rental services market is segmented into: Websites, Mobile Sites, Mobile Apps, and Others. On the basis of application, the online home rental services market is segmented into: Residential Rental, Apartment Rental, and Office Building Rental.

The List Of Companies Covered In This Reports Are:

9flats

2. Airbnb Inc.

3. Booking Holdings Inc.

4. CoStar Realty Information Inc.

5. Expedia Group

6. Lodgis

7. OYO

8. Upad Ltd

9. Wyndham Destinations

10. Zillow Group

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global online home rental services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The online home rental services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The online home rental services market report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the online home rental services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South& Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the online home rental services market in these regions.

