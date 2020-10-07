Asia Pacific Largest Contributor of High Voltage Cable Market is Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% Over Forecast Period 2019-2027

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

A smart grid refers to the integration of digital technology in the electricity delivery system to enhance its reliability, efficiency, and flexibility. In the coming years, the smart grid technologies are expected to become an integral part of electricity systems all over the world. In many developed and developing countries, electric grids are neither maintained nor upgraded regularly, which results in operational inefficiencies and loss of a large amount of power during transmission. The integrated electricity systems result in efficient distribution of electricity and save a substantial amount of cost through efficient asset utilization. Smart grid technologies are anticipated to play a crucial role in achieving integrated electricity systems.

Top Key Player:

Dubai Cable Company – Ducab,Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.,Nexans SA,NKT A/S,Prysmian Group (General Cable Corporation),Siemens AG,Southwire Company, LLC,Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.,TELE-FONIKA Kable SA (TF Kable),ZTT Group

China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC are the major contributors to the high-voltage cable market in APAC. The Rest of APAC includes countries such as Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia. Power demands are expected to rise in this region majorly due to urbanization, industrialization, offshore renewable energy farms, offshore oil and gas fields, power infrastructure development, and remote area electrification, among other factors

ASIA PACIFIC HIGH VOLTAGE CABLE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Overhead

Underground

Underground

By End User

Industrial

Power Utilities

Oil & Gas

Mining

Chemical & petrochemicals

Others

Renewable Energy

Wind Power

Hydropower

Others

Infrastructure

Commercial

Industrial

By Country

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

