RIS Radiology Information System Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Paxeramed Corp, INFINITT North America, CoActiv Medical

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global RIS Radiology Information System market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global RIS Radiology Information System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The RIS Radiology Information System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the RIS Radiology Information System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global RIS Radiology Information System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global RIS Radiology Information System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global RIS Radiology Information System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global RIS Radiology Information System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global RIS Radiology Information System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global RIS Radiology Information System Market Research Report: Paxeramed Corp, INFINITT North America, CoActiv Medical, MERGE Healthcare, GLOBAL IMAGING ON LINE, Advanced Data Systems Corporation, AGFA Healthcare, IMAGE Information Systems, Birlamedisoft, Infinitt Healthcare, Medigration, RamSoft, Spintech Oceania, Nexus AG, Carestream, Novarad, Cerner

Global RIS Radiology Information System Market Segmentation by Product: Pneumatic Control Valve, Hydraulic Control Valve, Electric Control Valve

Global RIS Radiology Information System Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals, Office based Physicians, Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

The RIS Radiology Information System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global RIS Radiology Information System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global RIS Radiology Information System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the RIS Radiology Information System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in RIS Radiology Information System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global RIS Radiology Information System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global RIS Radiology Information System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global RIS Radiology Information System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 RIS Radiology Information System Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key RIS Radiology Information System Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global RIS Radiology Information System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Integrated

1.4.3 Standalone

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global RIS Radiology Information System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Office based Physicians

1.5.4 Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global RIS Radiology Information System Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global RIS Radiology Information System Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global RIS Radiology Information System Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global RIS Radiology Information System, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 RIS Radiology Information System Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global RIS Radiology Information System Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global RIS Radiology Information System Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 RIS Radiology Information System Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global RIS Radiology Information System Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global RIS Radiology Information System Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global RIS Radiology Information System Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top RIS Radiology Information System Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global RIS Radiology Information System Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global RIS Radiology Information System Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global RIS Radiology Information System Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global RIS Radiology Information System Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global RIS Radiology Information System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global RIS Radiology Information System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by RIS Radiology Information System Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global RIS Radiology Information System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global RIS Radiology Information System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global RIS Radiology Information System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 RIS Radiology Information System Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers RIS Radiology Information System Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into RIS Radiology Information System Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global RIS Radiology Information System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global RIS Radiology Information System Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global RIS Radiology Information System Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 RIS Radiology Information System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global RIS Radiology Information System Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global RIS Radiology Information System Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global RIS Radiology Information System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 RIS Radiology Information System Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global RIS Radiology Information System Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global RIS Radiology Information System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global RIS Radiology Information System Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global RIS Radiology Information System Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 RIS Radiology Information System Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 RIS Radiology Information System Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global RIS Radiology Information System Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global RIS Radiology Information System Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global RIS Radiology Information System Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States RIS Radiology Information System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States RIS Radiology Information System Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States RIS Radiology Information System Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States RIS Radiology Information System Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States RIS Radiology Information System Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top RIS Radiology Information System Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top RIS Radiology Information System Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States RIS Radiology Information System Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States RIS Radiology Information System Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States RIS Radiology Information System Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States RIS Radiology Information System Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States RIS Radiology Information System Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States RIS Radiology Information System Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States RIS Radiology Information System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States RIS Radiology Information System Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States RIS Radiology Information System Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States RIS Radiology Information System Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States RIS Radiology Information System Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States RIS Radiology Information System Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States RIS Radiology Information System Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States RIS Radiology Information System Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States RIS Radiology Information System Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States RIS Radiology Information System Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America RIS Radiology Information System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America RIS Radiology Information System Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America RIS Radiology Information System Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America RIS Radiology Information System Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe RIS Radiology Information System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe RIS Radiology Information System Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe RIS Radiology Information System Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe RIS Radiology Information System Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific RIS Radiology Information System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific RIS Radiology Information System Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific RIS Radiology Information System Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific RIS Radiology Information System Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America RIS Radiology Information System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America RIS Radiology Information System Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America RIS Radiology Information System Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America RIS Radiology Information System Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa RIS Radiology Information System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa RIS Radiology Information System Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa RIS Radiology Information System Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa RIS Radiology Information System Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Paxeramed Corp

12.1.1 Paxeramed Corp Corporation Information

12.1.2 Paxeramed Corp Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Paxeramed Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Paxeramed Corp RIS Radiology Information System Products Offered

12.1.5 Paxeramed Corp Recent Development

12.2 INFINITT North America

12.2.1 INFINITT North America Corporation Information

12.2.2 INFINITT North America Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 INFINITT North America Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 INFINITT North America RIS Radiology Information System Products Offered

12.2.5 INFINITT North America Recent Development

12.3 CoActiv Medical

12.3.1 CoActiv Medical Corporation Information

12.3.2 CoActiv Medical Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 CoActiv Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 CoActiv Medical RIS Radiology Information System Products Offered

12.3.5 CoActiv Medical Recent Development

12.4 MERGE Healthcare

12.4.1 MERGE Healthcare Corporation Information

12.4.2 MERGE Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 MERGE Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 MERGE Healthcare RIS Radiology Information System Products Offered

12.4.5 MERGE Healthcare Recent Development

12.5 GLOBAL IMAGING ON LINE

12.5.1 GLOBAL IMAGING ON LINE Corporation Information

12.5.2 GLOBAL IMAGING ON LINE Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 GLOBAL IMAGING ON LINE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 GLOBAL IMAGING ON LINE RIS Radiology Information System Products Offered

12.5.5 GLOBAL IMAGING ON LINE Recent Development

12.6 Advanced Data Systems Corporation

12.6.1 Advanced Data Systems Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Advanced Data Systems Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Advanced Data Systems Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Advanced Data Systems Corporation RIS Radiology Information System Products Offered

12.6.5 Advanced Data Systems Corporation Recent Development

12.7 AGFA Healthcare

12.7.1 AGFA Healthcare Corporation Information

12.7.2 AGFA Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 AGFA Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 AGFA Healthcare RIS Radiology Information System Products Offered

12.7.5 AGFA Healthcare Recent Development

12.8 IMAGE Information Systems

12.8.1 IMAGE Information Systems Corporation Information

12.8.2 IMAGE Information Systems Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 IMAGE Information Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 IMAGE Information Systems RIS Radiology Information System Products Offered

12.8.5 IMAGE Information Systems Recent Development

12.9 Birlamedisoft

12.9.1 Birlamedisoft Corporation Information

12.9.2 Birlamedisoft Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Birlamedisoft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Birlamedisoft RIS Radiology Information System Products Offered

12.9.5 Birlamedisoft Recent Development

12.10 Infinitt Healthcare

12.10.1 Infinitt Healthcare Corporation Information

12.10.2 Infinitt Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Infinitt Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Infinitt Healthcare RIS Radiology Information System Products Offered

12.10.5 Infinitt Healthcare Recent Development

12.11 Paxeramed Corp

12.11.1 Paxeramed Corp Corporation Information

12.11.2 Paxeramed Corp Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Paxeramed Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Paxeramed Corp RIS Radiology Information System Products Offered

12.11.5 Paxeramed Corp Recent Development

12.12 RamSoft

12.12.1 RamSoft Corporation Information

12.12.2 RamSoft Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 RamSoft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 RamSoft Products Offered

12.12.5 RamSoft Recent Development

12.13 Spintech Oceania

12.13.1 Spintech Oceania Corporation Information

12.13.2 Spintech Oceania Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Spintech Oceania Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Spintech Oceania Products Offered

12.13.5 Spintech Oceania Recent Development

12.14 Nexus AG

12.14.1 Nexus AG Corporation Information

12.14.2 Nexus AG Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Nexus AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Nexus AG Products Offered

12.14.5 Nexus AG Recent Development

12.15 Carestream

12.15.1 Carestream Corporation Information

12.15.2 Carestream Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Carestream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Carestream Products Offered

12.15.5 Carestream Recent Development

12.16 Novarad

12.16.1 Novarad Corporation Information

12.16.2 Novarad Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Novarad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Novarad Products Offered

12.16.5 Novarad Recent Development

12.17 Cerner

12.17.1 Cerner Corporation Information

12.17.2 Cerner Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Cerner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Cerner Products Offered

12.17.5 Cerner Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key RIS Radiology Information System Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 RIS Radiology Information System Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

