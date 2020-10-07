Electric Water Heater Market Outlook: Poised For a Strong 2020 | Ariston Thermo, Bosch Group, Bajaj Electricals, Haier Smart Home

Electric water heater market in global is expected to grow from US$ 14.07 Bn in 2018 to US$ 21.47 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The growing construction activities and development of the building infrastructure are driving the electric water heating demand across commercial establishments in the European countries. On the other hand, demand for solar water heaters is rising among the South American and the Middle East and African countries. Several governments in these regions are subsidizing on procuring solar power water heaters, which is enabling the individuals to adopt the same quickly. Also, governments are creating awareness related to the benefits of solar power, such as renewable and environmentally friendly energy.

Get Sample Copy of this Report Click Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001020/

Leading Key Market Players:- A. O. Smith Corporation, Ariston Thermo Group SpA, Bosch Group, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd, Midea Group Co., Ltd, Siemens AG, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, and Whirlpool Corporation, among others.

Water heating accounts for a considerable proportion of domestic energy use in all economies. The electric storages water heater comes in two product types, such as storage electric water heater and non-storage water heater. The electric storages water heater used where the electric element provides heating, and they are used in homes and businesses. While the non-storage water heater includes an instantaneous water heater, which heats the water instantly, such types of heaters are best suited for homes. It can lessen water heating costs by half as it is able to adjust the amount of electricity required to warm up the water.

It provides industry linkages, business strategies and proposals to invest in new projects, and includes market conditions, market share, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, challenge. This report focuses on the global status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electric Water Heater in United States, Europe and China.

The report analyzes factors affecting Electric Water Heater Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Electric Water Heater Market in these regions.

The report segments the global electric water heater market as follows:

Global Electric Water Heater Market – By Product

Storage

Non-storage

Global Electric Water Heater Market – By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Electric Water Heater Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Russia U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America (MEA) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



Buying this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001020/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]