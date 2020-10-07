Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size, Regional Growth Analysis, Outlook and Forecast Data 2020-2027

The global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type, the Nutritional and Dietary Supplements market is segmented into

Capsule

Tablet

Liquid

Other

Segment by Application, the Nutritional and Dietary Supplements market is segmented into

Food & Beverages

Health Care Products

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Nutritional and Dietary Supplements market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Nutritional and Dietary Supplements market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Share Analysis

Nutritional and Dietary Supplements market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Nutritional and Dietary Supplements business, the date to enter into the Nutritional and Dietary Supplements market, Nutritional and Dietary Supplements product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Pfizer Pharmaceuticals

Amway Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer HealthCare

BASF

Herbalife International

ADM

Nestle

DuPont

GlaxoSmithKline

Carlyle Group

Danone

Glanbia

Yakult

DSM

The Himalaya Drug Company

NSF

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Capsule

1.4.3 Tablet

1.4.4 Liquid

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food & Beverages

1.5.3 Health Care Products

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Pfizer Pharmaceuticals

12.1.1 Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

12.1.2 Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered

12.1.5 Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

12.2 Amway Corporation

12.2.1 Amway Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Amway Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Amway Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Amway Corporation Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered

12.2.5 Amway Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

12.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

12.3.2 Abbott Laboratories Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Abbott Laboratories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Abbott Laboratories Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered

12.3.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

12.4 Bayer HealthCare

12.4.1 Bayer HealthCare Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bayer HealthCare Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Bayer HealthCare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Bayer HealthCare Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered

12.4.5 Bayer HealthCare Recent Development

12.5 BASF

12.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.5.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 BASF Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered

12.5.5 BASF Recent Development

12.6 Herbalife International

12.6.1 Herbalife International Corporation Information

12.6.2 Herbalife International Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Herbalife International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Herbalife International Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered

12.6.5 Herbalife International Recent Development

12.7 ADM

12.7.1 ADM Corporation Information

12.7.2 ADM Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 ADM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 ADM Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered

12.7.5 ADM Recent Development

12.8 Nestle

12.8.1 Nestle Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Nestle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Nestle Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered

12.8.5 Nestle Recent Development

12.9 DuPont

12.9.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.9.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 DuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 DuPont Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered

12.9.5 DuPont Recent Development

12.10 GlaxoSmithKline

12.10.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information

12.10.2 GlaxoSmithKline Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 GlaxoSmithKline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 GlaxoSmithKline Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered

12.10.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

12.12 Danone

12.12.1 Danone Corporation Information

12.12.2 Danone Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Danone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Danone Products Offered

12.12.5 Danone Recent Development

12.13 Glanbia

12.13.1 Glanbia Corporation Information

12.13.2 Glanbia Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Glanbia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Glanbia Products Offered

12.13.5 Glanbia Recent Development

12.14 Yakult

12.14.1 Yakult Corporation Information

12.14.2 Yakult Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Yakult Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Yakult Products Offered

12.14.5 Yakult Recent Development

12.15 DSM

12.15.1 DSM Corporation Information

12.15.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 DSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 DSM Products Offered

12.15.5 DSM Recent Development

12.16 The Himalaya Drug Company

12.16.1 The Himalaya Drug Company Corporation Information

12.16.2 The Himalaya Drug Company Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 The Himalaya Drug Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 The Himalaya Drug Company Products Offered

12.16.5 The Himalaya Drug Company Recent Development

12.17 NSF

12.17.1 NSF Corporation Information

12.17.2 NSF Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 NSF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 NSF Products Offered

12.17.5 NSF Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

