Extruders and Compounding Machines Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Extrusion is a process used to create objects of a fixed cross-sectional profile. A material is pushed through a die of the desired cross-section. The two main advantages of this process over other manufacturing processes are its ability to create very complex cross-sections, and to work materials that are brittle, because the material only encounters compressive and shear stresses. It also forms parts with an excellent surface finish.

Toshiba

Japan Steel

Coperion

Battenfeld-Cincinnati

NFM

Clextral

KraussMaffei Berstorff

Leistritz

Davis-Standard

Theysohn Extrusionstechnik

Major Classifications are as follows:

Single Screw

Twin Screw

Ram Extruders Major Applications are as follows:

Speciality Plastics

PVC Cable

Master Batch Production

Flooring Sheet