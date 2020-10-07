Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024
Global "2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market" Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) market.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market:
2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate (2-EHMA), is a main methacrylic ester and polymerizable monomer.2-EHMA is produced for the use as a building block to make a wide range of polymer based products that we see and use every day from paints and coatings, toners and inks, oil additives to dental and medical products to name but a few. 2-EHMA is of low concern to human health and the environment. It is classified as hazardous (skin irritant and sensitizing) but has been handled safely by industry and professionals for over 60 years.
The research covers the current 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Report: This report focuses on the 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate, a colorless transparent liquid, is mainly manufactured by methacrylic acid or methyl methacrylate reacting with 2-ethylhexanol. Due to its outstanding performances, 2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate is widely used in many industries, such as paints and coatings, adhesive and sealants, fiber treatment agent industry and so on.Among those applications, paints and coatings is the largest consumption field, which contributed 51.88% share in 2015.According to its manufacturing process, 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate can be got from methacrylic acid esterification or methyl methacrylate transesterification. Since price of methacrylic acid is higher than that of methyl methacrylate, 2-EHMA manufacturers prefer to adopt methyl methacrylate transesterification method to produce 2-EHMA.The worldwide market for 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 81 million US$ in 2023, from 80 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.
Report further studies the market development status and future 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market trend across the world. Also, it splits 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
This 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA)? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Industry?
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1. Market Overview
1.1 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Market Opportunities
1.4.2 Market Risk
1.4.3 Market Driving Force
2.Manufacturers Profiles
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
3.Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition By Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.3 Market Concentration Rates
3.3.1 Top 3 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.3.2 Top 6 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4.Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 South America 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Forecast (2020-2024)
5.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2024)
5.2 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2024)
5.3 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Share Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.4 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Share Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
6.1 Sales Channel
6.1.1 Direct Marketing
6.1.2 Indirect Marketing
6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
7.Research Findings and Conclusion
8.Appendix
8.1 Methodology
8.2 Data Source
Continued…..
