Caffeine Powder Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Caffeine Powder is a bitter, white crystalline purine, methyl xanthine alkaloid, which is founded in coffee, tea, soft drinks, chocolate, kola nuts, and certain medicines. Unlike many other psychoactive substances, it is legal and unregulated in nearly all parts of the world.

CSPC

BASF

Shandong Xinhua

Kudos Chemie Limited

Aarti Healthcare

Zhongan Pharmaceutical

Jilin Shulan

Youhua Pharmaceutical

Spectrum Chemical

Caffeine Powder was widely used in food & beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.The Caffeine Powder industry is relatively concentrated, the production of top eleven manufacturers account about 88% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from China and Europe. In 2016, the global total production of Caffeine Powder is 36689 MT. China is the largest producer and its proportion of total global production exceeds 56%. India is the second producer of Caffeine Powder.In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in China, India and Europe, In China, like CSPC and Shandong Xinhua, are the leading manufactures in the world. As to India, Kudos Chemie Limited has become the leader of Indian manufactures. BASF is the leading manufacture in Europe.North America is the largest consumer of Caffeine Powder. In 2016, the consumption of Caffeine Powder is about 13180 MT in North America; its proportion of total global consumption nearly 36%. The worldwide market for Caffeine Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 520 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Caffeine Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

Synthesis Caffeine Powder

Natural Caffeine Powder Major Applications are as follows:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical