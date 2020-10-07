Global D-Biotin Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “D-Biotin Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global D-Biotin market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the D-Biotin manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, D-Biotin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Biotin is a water-soluble B-vitamin, also called vitamin B7 and formerly known as vitamin H or coenzyme R. It is composed of a ureido ring fused with a tetrahydrothiophene ring. A valeric acid substituent is attached to one of the carbon atoms of the tetrahydrothiophene ring. Biotin is a coenzyme for carboxylase enzymes, involved in the synthesis of fatty acids, isoleucine, and valine, and in gluconeogenesis.

Zhejiang Medicine

SDM

Hegno

Shanghai Acebright

NUH

Anhui Tiger Biotech

Kexing Biochem

This report studies the Biotin market, Biotin is a water-soluble B-vitamin, also called vitamin B7 and formerly known as vitamin H or coenzyme R. It is composed of a ureido ring fused with a tetrahydrothiophene ring. A valeric acid substituent is attached to one of the carbon atoms of the tetrahydrothiophene ring. Biotin is a coenzyme for carboxylase enzymes, involved in the synthesis of fatty acids, isoleucine, and valine, and in gluconeogenesis.There are 1%, 2% and original pure (>98%). 1% and 2% Biotin are used in Animal Feed and food, while sometimes for feed, and original pure for Pharma & Cosmetics. Animal Feed is the largest application of Biotin, which takes market share of 78.92% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Biotin is also widely used in Pharma & Cosmetics market, with a market share of 15.08%. Commercial production of Biotin is only realized for D- Biotin. DL- Biotin is not manufactured in large scale in the worldwide. The Biotin production is in China. Leading suppliers in China, Zhejiang Medicine Company, NHU, SDM and Hegno. Zhejiang Medicine Company is the largest supplier of Biotin in the worldwide, with market share of 27.63% in 2016. The market concentration of Biotin is quite high, with the top 8 suppliers take more than 98% of market. The additive ratio of Biotin is low in downstream market, which means the manufacturers have bargaining rights over downstream users. The worldwide market for D-Biotin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.4% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the D-Biotin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

1% Biotin

2% Biotin

Pure Biotin (>98%)

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Food

Pharma & Cosmetics