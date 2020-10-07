Global Solar Street Lights Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “Solar Street Lights Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Solar Street Lights market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Solar Street Lights manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Solar Street Lights Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Solar street lights are raised light sources which are powered by photovoltaic panels generally mounted on the lighting structure or integrated in the pole itself. The photovoltaic panels charge a rechargeable battery, which powers a fluorescent or LED lamp during the night.

Philips

Tata Power Solar Systems

Bisol

Leadsun

Su-Kam Power Systems

Urja Global

Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO)

Jiawei

Yingli Solar

King-sun

BYD

Asia Pacific was the largest revenue market with a market share of 35.56% in 2012 and 38.93% in 2020 with an increase of 3.37%. Middle East and Africa ranked the second market with the market share of 27.51% in 2016. Also, the Asia Pacific market for Solar Street Lights is expected to be the market with the most promising growth rate. Rising per capita income of people in emerging economies such as China, India, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam has led to an increase in demand. Solar Street Lights companies are mainly from Europe and United States, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are Philips, Tata Power Solar Systems, Jiawei, with the revenue market share of 6.31%, 3.04%, and 2.22% in 2016. The growth of the Solar Street Lights market is largely driven by downstream applications. What is more, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of solar street lighting as they are eco-friendly and cost-efficient. Advanced solar street lighting systems save significant energy. Although sales of Solar Street Lights brought some opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who has not technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Solar Street Lights field. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. What is more, the company in this industry should pay attention to their R&D, innovation and services, then they may get the competition advantage, and get a bigger market share. The worldwide market for Solar Street Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.9% over the next five years, will reach 7530 million US$ in 2024, from 2950 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Solar Street Lights in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

Standalone

Grid Connected Major Applications are as follows:

Residential

Municipal Infrastructure