Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR), also written lidar, LiDAR or LADAR, is a remote sensing technology that measures distance by illuminating a target with a laser and analyzing the reflected light. LIDAR is popularly used as a technology to make high-resolution maps, with applications in civil engineering, forestry & agriculture, transportation, urban mapping, etc. What is known as LIDAR is sometimes simply referred to as laser scanning or 3D scanning, with terrestrial and airborne applications.

Leica Geosystems

Trimble

Teledyne Optech

Riegl

Topcon

Velodyne LiDAR

3D Laser Mapping

IGI

As for the global Lidar industry, the industry structure is relative concentrated. The most of market share in production value is dominated by the top three giants Leica Geosystems, Trimble and Optech, which occupies closes to 65% totally in 2015. In the meantime, new entrants are emerging in this market, eroding the market share of traditional player as more applications are developed and diverse models are demanding in the market.Key market drivers are the better performance than other technologies and ring demand for 3D mapping, as well as emerging supply market force for cheaper and better equipment to challenge current players.Europe is holding the lion's share globally in technology and production, while North America is the largest consumption area. Other emerging countries, like China and India, are increasing Lidar in various applications. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the Lidar's special technology advantage in application, especially in unmanned automotive and 3D mapping, investors are very optimistic about this area; in future there will be more new investments into this industry.Although sales of Lidar brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Lidar field. The worldwide market for Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 470 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

Airborne LIDAR

Terrestrial LIDAR

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Civil Engineering

Forestry & Agriculture

Transportation

Urban Mapping