Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

This report studies the Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan(TDM) market,Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) is colorless oil liquid, and diffuses foul smell. It is insoluble in water, soluble in alcohol, ether, acetone, benzene, gasoline and other organic solvents and esters. It is mainly used as molecular weight modifier.

Chevronphillips

Arkema

ISU

Scope of the Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] Market Report: In the world, the consumption areas of tert-dodecyl mercaptan are mainly concentrated in China, North America, Korea and Japan. China is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 37% in 2020. The production areas of tert-dodecyl mercaptan are mainly USA, and Europe. Moreover, Chevronphillips is the largest manufacturer in the world, which production has reached 42K MT in 2020. In the future, we believe that demand in Asia Pacific will continue to increase. At the same time, the demand for the United States, Japan and Europe will remain stable.All of the manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. At the same time, many manufacturers are improving their technology. There are several institutes in China are studying the production of this product, but due to the relatively high cost, it has restricted its commercialization.TDM products belong to petrochemical downstream products, so the price is mainly determined by the raw materials, raw material price fluctuation is low in the last three years,But with the 2020-2018 upstream prices continue to rise. Product prices will gradually increase. The worldwide market for Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 340 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

TDM Products Based on Dodecene

TDM Products Based on Propylene Major Applications are as follows:

Styrene–Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Nitrile Rubber (NBR)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Surfactant