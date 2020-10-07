Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024
The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables market.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables Market:
Indirect restorative material choices include all-ceramic, porcelain-fused-to-metal, cast-gold and cast-metal.Indirect tooth restoration involves customized tooth replacements in the form of crowns, onlays, or inlays. A crown covers the entire chewing surface of a tooth, an inlay lies within the cusps of the tooth, and an onlay covers and one or more cusp tip, including part of the chewing surface. An indirect tooth restoration will require more than one office visit because the inlay or onlay must be fabricated in a lab. Crowns, inlays and onlays can be made from a variety of materials. Gold is still used for some inlays, but for someone concerned about white teeth, porcelain and tooth-colored composite resins are other options.
The research covers the current Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables Market Report: In the future, China market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising dental patients, so in the next few years, indirect restorative materials of dental consumables revenue will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the revenue of indirect restorative materials of dental consumables is estimated to be about 302 million USD. The China average price of indirect restorative materials of dental consumables is in the decreasing trend, from 8 USD/g in 2013 to 7.4 USD/g in 2020. With the situation of China economy, price will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of all-ceramic, porcelain fused to metal and cast-gold alloys, and the proportion of all-ceramic in 2020 is about 56.5%. Indirect restorative materials of dental consumables are widely used in hospital, dental clinic and other. The most proportion of indirect restorative materials of dental consumables is used in dental clinic and the consumption proportion in 2020 about 63%.Market competition is not intense. 3M ESPE, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, GC Corporation, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The worldwide market for Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.
This report focuses on the Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Report further studies the market development status and future Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
