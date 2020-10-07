Cold Compression Devices Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More
The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Cold Compression Devices market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Cold Compression Devices manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Cold Compression Devices Market:
Cold compression therapy combines two elements of the first aid technique, RICE (Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation); active pneumatic compression with cryotherapy (also referred to as cold therapy). Cold compression therapy works by distributing alternating pressure (this removes edema and reduces swelling which can be eliminated by the lymphatic system). Also, the improved circulation with the intermittent pressure promotes and accelerates tissue healing and tissue quality. Additionally, the decrease in temperature reduces pain by constricting blood flow to the injury.
Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Cold Compression Devices Market Report: North America is projected to be the predominant regional sector accounting for the largest market, about 50% share globally, primarily due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure.Europe also plays important roles in global cold compression therapy devices market, with market size of 31 million USD in 2016 and will reach 39 million USD in 2022.Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to untapped opportunities in this region and high patient cognizance of cold compression therapy, coupled with the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in the emerging Asian countries.The players are increasingly focused on advanced product designing and development. This supports the companies in strengthening their product repertoire and in earning maximum revenue share for long-term growth in this sector. The major players catering to the cold compression therapy devices market are Coolsystems (Game Ready), DJO Global, BREG, Össur, ThermoTek, PowerPlay, Bio Compression Systems, Polar Products, HyperIce and Xiangyu Medical. There are various small and large manufacturers, offering products for cold compression therapy devices, resulting in intense competition among vendors.
The worldwide market for Cold Compression Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.
This report focuses on the Cold Compression Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Cold Compression Devices in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

