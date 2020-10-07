Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Global “Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Tire is one of the most complex engineered products requiring a range of raw materials such as natural rubber, artificial rubber, carbon black, cord fabric, steel and different chemicals.Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics are reinforcing materials in the tire, providing it with dimensional stability and acting as supports for the vehicle weight. These also help to keep tires in shape in different road conditions. Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics are very important for the performance of a tire, and as a result for the vehicle as well. Different types of reinforcement constructions are required for different types of vehicles, and this depends on their respective uses and load-bearing requirements.

Hyosung

Kordsa Global

Kolon Industries

SRF Ltd

Performance Fibers

Firestone

Maduratex

Kordarna Plus A.S.

Teijin

Milliken & Company

Far Eastern Group

Century Enka

Cordenka

Junma

Shenma

Jinlun Group

Haiyang Chemical

Xiangyu

Shifeng

Tianheng

Taiji

Dongping Jinma

Hailide

Helon Polytex

Bestory

Unifull

Jiayuan

Dikai

Ruiqi

Economic growth in emerging countries in Asia Pacific has led to higher personal vehicle ownership, which in turn has benefitted the tire fabrics market. Additionally, with the reviving U.S. economy and improved job market, consumer spending is increasing, thus benefitting automobiles and its allied industries.Unfavorable road conditions and burgeoning production of commercial vehicles in Asia Pacific is spurring demand for nylon tire fabrics. In 2015, Asia Pacific held more than 66%of the global tire fabrics production market and over 45%of the consumption market. In the region, high GDP growth, combined with increasing purchasing power in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia, has led to increasing demand for commercial and personal vehicles. This in turn has translated into increasing demand for ancillary products such as tire fabrics. North America trails Asia Pacific in the demand for tire fabrics and is followed by Europe. Though Europe is an established base of reputed automobile manufacturers, other regions, particularly Asia Pacific, are the major markets for European automobiles.In 2015 the Rest of the World region accounted for the smallest market share in the tire fabrics market. However, increasing demand for automobiles in the region will be beneficial for the tire fabrics market in coming years. The worldwide market for Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 5630 million US$ in 2024, from 4890 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Nylon Tire Cord and Fabrics

Polyester Tire Cord and Fabrics

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Bias Tire