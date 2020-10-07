Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market:
Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems is a new treatment method aimed at heart and lung failure disease. ECMO transport is an effective method of transferring patients with severe ARDS. It has multiple causes, and the diagnosis should be investigated and treatment commenced during ECMO. Since ECMO is a complicated and high-risk therapy, adequate training in its performance and creation of a referring hospital network are essential.
Scope of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Report: In 2016, the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) system market is dominated by North America (39.17%) and Europe (38.12%). The market in USA is growing due to improved patient safety and awareness among the doctors and patients for low flow aesthetic agents. The Asian market is growing due to increasing adoption rate of ECMO machine in hospitals, success rate of ECMO & government initiatives, and growing awareness towards ECMO.This market is segmented and forecast on the basis of modality, application and geography. The modality comprises of Veno Artrial (VA), Veno Venous (VV), in 2016 the Veno Venous (VV) contributed to 64.47% of global market of ECMO system industry.
The worldwide market for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 440 million US$ in 2024, from 330 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.
This report focuses on the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
