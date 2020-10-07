Global Metaldehyde Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024
Global “Metaldehyde Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Metaldehyde market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Metaldehyde manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Metaldehyde Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Metaldehyde Market:
Metaldehyde is an organic compound with the formula (CH3CHO)4. It is commonly used as a pesticide against slugs, snails, and other gastropods. It is the cyclic tetramer of acetaldehyde.
The research covers the current Metaldehyde market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Metaldehyde Market Report: This report focuses on the Metaldehyde in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Metaldehyde is an organic compound with the formula (CH3CHO)4. It is commonly used as a pesticide against slugs, snails, and other gastropods. It is the cyclic tetramer of acetaldehyde. World sales of metaldehyde reached 3820 MT in 2015, which mainly concentrated in EU, China, USA and Southeast Asia. The price of metaldehyde was around 8000~9000 USD/MT in 2015, with little raising year by year.The raw materials of metaldehyde are acetaldehyde and sulfuric acid. Among metaldehyde producers, only Lonza is capable of producing metaldehyde by itself. Currently, only four companies are capable of producing metaldehyde as active ingredient to apply as molluscicide, which are Lonza, Xuzhou Nuote, Xuzhou Shennong and Haimen Zhaofeng. Lonza is the sole producer in EU, while the other three companies are located in China The major producer-Lonza, has more than 80 years€™ experience in this field. The second largest producer- Xuzhou Nuote has also spent more than 10 years to develop their product. The high technical barrier is the main factor that limits other companies to enter into this market. The worldwide market for Metaldehyde is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 37 million US$ in 2023, from 34 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.
Report further studies the market development status and future Metaldehyde Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Metaldehyde market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Metaldehyde in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
This Metaldehyde Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Metaldehyde? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Metaldehyde Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Metaldehyde Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Metaldehyde Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Metaldehyde Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Metaldehyde Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Metaldehyde Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is Metaldehyde Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Metaldehyde Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Metaldehyde Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Metaldehyde Industry?
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1. Market Overview
1.1 Metaldehyde Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Market Opportunities
1.4.2 Market Risk
1.4.3 Market Driving Force
2.Manufacturers Profiles
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Metaldehyde Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
3.Global Metaldehyde Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition By Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.1 Global Metaldehyde Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.2 Global Metaldehyde Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.3 Market Concentration Rates
3.3.1 Top 3 Metaldehyde Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.3.2 Top 6 Metaldehyde Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4.Global Metaldehyde Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Metaldehyde Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Metaldehyde Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Metaldehyde Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Metaldehyde Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Metaldehyde Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Metaldehyde Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 South America Metaldehyde Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Metaldehyde Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.Metaldehyde Market Forecast (2020-2024)
5.1 Global Metaldehyde Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2024)
5.2 Metaldehyde Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2024)
5.3 Metaldehyde Market Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.1 Global Metaldehyde Sales Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.2 Global Metaldehyde Market Share Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.4 Metaldehyde Market Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.1 Global Metaldehyde Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.2 Global Metaldehyde Market Share Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
6.1 Sales Channel
6.1.1 Direct Marketing
6.1.2 Indirect Marketing
6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
7.Research Findings and Conclusion
8.Appendix
8.1 Methodology
8.2 Data Source
Continued…..
