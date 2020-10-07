Global Metaldehyde Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “Metaldehyde Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Metaldehyde market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Metaldehyde manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Metaldehyde Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Metaldehyde is an organic compound with the formula (CH3CHO)4. It is commonly used as a pesticide against slugs, snails, and other gastropods. It is the cyclic tetramer of acetaldehyde.

Metaldehyde is an organic compound with the formula (CH3CHO)4. It is commonly used as a pesticide against slugs, snails, and other gastropods. It is the cyclic tetramer of acetaldehyde. World sales of metaldehyde reached 3820 MT in 2015, which mainly concentrated in EU, China, USA and Southeast Asia. The price of metaldehyde was around 8000~9000 USD/MT in 2015, with little raising year by year.The raw materials of metaldehyde are acetaldehyde and sulfuric acid. Among metaldehyde producers, only Lonza is capable of producing metaldehyde by itself. Currently, only four companies are capable of producing metaldehyde as active ingredient to apply as molluscicide, which are Lonza, Xuzhou Nuote, Xuzhou Shennong and Haimen Zhaofeng. Lonza is the sole producer in EU, while the other three companies are located in China The major producer-Lonza, has more than 80 years' experience in this field. The second largest producer- Xuzhou Nuote has also spent more than 10 years to develop their product. The high technical barrier is the main factor that limits other companies to enter into this market. The worldwide market for Metaldehyde is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 37 million US$ in 2023, from 34 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

99% Metaldehyde

98% Metaldehyde Major Applications are as follows:

Agricultural

Gardening