Lubricants Market Size Worth around US$ 165.3 Bn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Lubricants market expected to CAGR of 3.5%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 165.3 Bn in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the Lubricants market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Lubricants market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Lubricants market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Lubricants market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Lubricants market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
Fuchs Group, Pennzoil, Amsoil Inc., Kendall, Valvoline, Castrol, PetroChina, Sinopec Corp., Idemitsu Oil & Gas Co. Ltd., Luk Oil, Nippon Oil, Petrobras, Petronas, ExxonMobil, Shell, British Petroleum, Total, Chevron, Quaker Chemical Corporation.
Market segmentation
Market By Type
- Mineral Oil
- Synthetic Oil
- Bio-based Oil
Market By Application
Industrial
- Process oils
- General industrial oils
- Metal working fluids
- Industrial engine oils
Automotive
- Heavy-duty engine oils
- Hydraulic & transmission fluids
- Gear oil
- Grease
Market By Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest if Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Meddle East & Africa
Table of content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Lubricants
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Lubricants Market By Type
1.2.2.1. Global Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Lubricants Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019
1.2.2.2.1. Mineral Oil
1.2.2.2.2. Synthetic Oil
1.2.2.2.3. Bio-based Oil
1.2.3. Lubricants Market By Application
1.2.3.1. Industrial
1.2.4. Lubricants Market By Geography
1.2.4.1. Global Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. North America Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.4.3. Europe Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.4.5. Latin America Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. Lubricants MARKET By Type
4.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Type
4.2. Mineral Oil
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Synthetic Oil
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. Bio-based Oil
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. Lubricants MARKET By Application
5.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Application
5.2. Industrial
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.3. Process oils
5.2.4. General industrial oils
5.2.5. Metal working fluids
5.2.6. Industrial engine oils
5.3. Automotive
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.3. Heavy-duty engine oils
5.2.4. Hydraulic & transmission fluids
5.2.5. Gear oil
5.2.6. Grease
CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA Lubricants MARKET BY COUNTRY
6.1. North America Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2. North America Lubricants Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
6.3. U.S.
6.3.1. U.S. Lubricants Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. Canada
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. EUROPE Lubricants MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. Europe Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. Europe Lubricants Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
7.3. UK
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Germany
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.5. France
7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.6. Spain
7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.7. Rest of Europe
7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC Lubricants MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Asia-Pacific Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Asia-Pacific Lubricants Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. China
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Japan
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. India
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Australia
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. South Korea
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA Lubricants MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Latin America Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Latin America Lubricants Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. Brazil
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Mexico
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. Rest of Latin America
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Lubricants MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Middle East & Africa Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Middle East& Africa Lubricants Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. GCC
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. South Africa
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE
11.1. Fuchs Group
11.1.1. Company Snapshot
11.1.2. Overview
11.1.3. Financial Overview
11.1.4. Product Portfolio
11.1.5. Key Developments
11.1.6. Strategies
11.2. Pennzoil
11.2.1. Company Snapshot
11.2.2. Overview
11.2.3. Financial Overview
11.2.4. Product Portfolio
11.2.5. Key Developments
11.2.6. Strategies
11.3. Amsoil Inc.
11.3.1. Company Snapshot
11.3.2. Overview
11.3.3. Financial Overview
11.3.4. Product Portfolio
11.3.5. Key Developments
11.3.6. Strategies
11.4. Kendall
11.4.1. Company Snapshot
11.4.2. Overview
11.4.3. Financial Overview
11.4.4. Product Portfolio
11.4.5. Key Developments
11.4.6. Strategies
11.5. Valvoline
11.5.1. Company Snapshot
11.5.2. Overview
11.5.3. Financial Overview
11.5.4. Product Portfolio
11.5.5. Key Developments
11.5.6. Strategies
11.6. Castrol
11.6.1. Company Snapshot
11.6.2. Overview
11.6.3. Financial Overview
11.6.4. Product Portfolio
11.6.5. Key Developments
11.6.6. Strategies
11.7. PetroChina
11.7.1. Company Snapshot
11.7.2. Overview
11.7.3. Financial Overview
11.7.4. Product Portfolio
11.7.5. Key Developments
11.7.6. Strategies
11.8. Sinopec Corp.
11.8.1. Company Snapshot
11.8.2. Overview
11.8.3. Financial Overview
11.8.4. Product Portfolio
11.8.5. Key Developments
11.8.6. Strategies
11.9. Idemitsu Oil & Gas Co. Ltd.
11.9.1. Company Snapshot
11.9.2. Overview
11.9.3. Financial Overview
11.9.4. Product Portfolio
11.9.5. Key Developments
11.9.6. Strategies
11.10. Luk Oil
11.10.1. Company Snapshot
11.10.2. Overview
11.10.3. Financial Overview
11.10.4. Product Portfolio
11.10.5. Key Developments
11.10.6. Strategies
11.11. Others
11.11.1. Company Snapshot
11.11.2. Overview
11.11.3. Financial Overview
11.11.4. Product Portfolio
11.11.5. Key Developments
11.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH
12.1. Research Methodology
12.1.1. Initial Data Search
12.1.2. Secondary Research
12.1.3. Primary Research
12.2. Assumptions and Scope
