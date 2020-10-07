Plasma Therapy Market Size to Cross around US$ 400 Mn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Plasma Therapy market expected to CAGR of 15%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 400 Mn in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the Plasma Therapy market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Plasma Therapy market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Plasma Therapy market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Plasma Therapy market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Plasma Therapy market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
such Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Cambryn Biologics LLC, Kedrion S.p.A., Octapharma, CSL Ltd, China Biologic Products, Inc., BioLife Plasma Services, LFB S.A., and Grifols International S.A. and Others.
Market segmentation
Plasma Therapy Market By Source
- Allogenic
- Autologous
Plasma Therapy Market By Type
- Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin
- Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin
- Leukocyte-Rich Prp
- Pure Prp
Plasma Therapy Market By Application
Orthopaedics
- Arthiritis
- Bone Repair and Regeneration
- Chronic Tendinitis
Cardiac Muscle Injury
Dermatology
- Androgenic Alopecia
- Plastic Surgery
- Dental
Nerve Injury
Others
Plasma Therapy Market By End USer
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Research Institutes
- Others
Plasma Therapy Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Plasma Therapy
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Plasma Therapy Market By Source
1.2.2.1. Global Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Source (2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Plasma Therapy Market Revenue Share By Source in 2019
1.2.2.3. Allogenic
1.2.2.4. Autologous
1.2.3. Plasma Therapy Market By Type
1.2.3.1. Global Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2020-2027)
1.2.3.1.1. Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin
1.2.3.1.2. Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin
1.2.3.1.3. Leukocyte-Rich Prp
1.2.3.1.4. Pure Prp
1.2.4. Plasma Therapy Market By Application
1.2.4.1. Global Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. Orthopaedics
1.2.4.2.1. Arthiritis
1.2.4.2.2. Bone Repair and Regeneration
1.2.4.2.3. Chronic Tendinitis
1.2.4.3. Cardiac Muscle Injury
1.2.4.4. Dermatology
1.2.4.4.1. Androgenic Alopecia
1.2.4.4.2. Plastic Surgery
1.2.4.4.3. Dental
1.2.4.5. Nerve Injury
1.2.4.6. Others
1.2.5. Plasma Therapy Market By End USer
1.2.5.1. Global Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End USer (2020-2027)
1.2.5.2. Hospitals and Clinics
1.2.5.3. Research Institutes
1.2.5.4. Others
1.2.6. Plasma Therapy Market By Geography
1.2.6.1. Global Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.6.2. North America Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.3. Europe Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.5. Latin America Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Plasma Therapy Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Plasma Therapy Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Plasma Therapy Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Plasma Therapy Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. PLASMA THERAPY MARKET BY SOURCE
4.1. Global Plasma Therapy Revenue By Source
4.2. Allogenic
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Autologous
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. PLASMA THERAPY MARKET BY TYPE
5.1. Global Plasma Therapy Revenue By Type
5.2. Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Leukocyte-Rich Prp
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5. Pure Prp
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. PLASMA THERAPY MARKET BY APPLICATION
6.1. Global Plasma Therapy Revenue By Application
6.2. Orthopaedics
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.3. Arthiritis
6.2.4. Bone Repair and Regeneration
6.2.5. Chronic Tendinitis
6.3. Cardiac Muscle Injury
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. Dermatology
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.3. Androgenic Alopecia
6.4.4. Plastic Surgery
6.4.5. Dental
6.5. Nerve Injury
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. PLASMA THERAPY MARKET BY END USER
7.1. Global Plasma Therapy Revenue By End USer
7.2. Hospitals and Clinics
7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3. Research Institutes
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Others
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA PLASMA THERAPY MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. North America Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. North America Plasma Therapy Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. U.S.
8.3.1. U.S. Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Canada
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. EUROPE PLASMA THERAPY MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Europe Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Europe Plasma Therapy Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. UK
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Germany
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. France
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Spain
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. Rest of Europe
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC PLASMA THERAPY MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Asia-Pacific Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Asia-Pacific Plasma Therapy Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. China
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Japan
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. India
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6. Australia
10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7. South Korea
10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA PLASMA THERAPY MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Latin America Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Latin America Plasma Therapy Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
11.3. Brazil
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. Mexico
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Latin America
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA PLASMA THERAPY MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Middle East & Africa Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.2. Middle East & Africa Plasma Therapy Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
12.3. GCC
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4. South Africa
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE
13.1. Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.
13.1.1. Company Snapshot
13.1.2. Overview
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Type Portfolio
13.1.5. Key Developments
13.1.6. Strategies
13.2. Cambryn Biologics LLC
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Overview
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Type Portfolio
13.2.5. Key Developments
13.2.6. Strategies
13.3. Kedrion S.p.A.
13.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Overview
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Type Portfolio
13.3.5. Key Developments
13.3.6. Strategies
13.4. Octapharma
13.4.1. Company Snapshot
13.4.2. Overview
13.4.3. Financial Overview
13.4.4. Type Portfolio
13.4.5. Key Developments
13.4.6. Strategies
13.5. CSL Ltd
13.5.1. Company Snapshot
13.5.2. Overview
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Type Portfolio
13.5.5. Key Developments
13.5.6. Strategies
13.6. China Biologic Products, Inc.
13.6.1. Company Snapshot
13.6.2. Overview
13.6.3. Financial Overview
13.6.4. Type Portfolio
13.6.5. Key Developments
13.6.6. Strategies
13.7. BioLife Plasma Services
13.7.1. Company Snapshot
13.7.2. Overview
13.7.3. Financial Overview
13.7.4. Type Portfolio
13.7.5. Key Developments
13.7.6. Strategies
13.8. LFB S.A.
13.8.1. Company Snapshot
13.8.2. Overview
13.8.3. Financial Overview
13.8.4. Type Portfolio
13.8.5. Key Developments
13.8.6. Strategies
13.9. Grifols International S.A.
13.9.1. Company Snapshot
13.9.2. Overview
13.9.3. Financial Overview
13.9.4. Type Portfolio
13.9.5. Key Developments
13.9.6. Strategies
13.10. Others
13.10.1. Company Snapshot
13.10.2. Overview
13.10.3. Financial Overview
13.10.4. Type Portfolio
13.10.5. Key Developments
13.10.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Initial Data Search
14.1.2. Secondary Research
14.1.3. Primary Research
14.2. Assumptions and Scope
