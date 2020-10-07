Fluorochemicals Market to Garner US$ 30,000 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Fluorochemicals market expected to CAGR of 4%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 30,000 Mn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Fluorochemicals market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Fluorochemicals market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Fluorochemicals market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Fluorochemicals market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Fluorochemicals market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

Daikin Industries, Ltd., DuPont, Arkema S.A., Dongyue Group Co., Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Halocarbon Products Corporation., Kureha Corporation, Solvay SA, Pelchem SOC Ltd., The 3M Company and others.

Market segmentation

Fluorochemicals Market By Type

Fluorocarbons

HFC

HCFC

HFO

Fluoropolymers

PTFE

PVDE

PCTFE

FEP

Fluoroelastomers

Inorganics & Specialties

Elemental Fluorine

Fluoropolymer Additives

Fluorochemicals Market By Application

Refrigeration

Blowing Agent

Tubing

Films

Aluminum Production

Paint Strippers

Fluorochemicals Market By End-Use Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Construction

Consumer Goods

Industrial Equipment

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Processing

Fluorochemicals Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Fluorochemicals

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Fluorochemicals Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type(2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Fluorochemicals Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. Fluorocarbons

1.2.2.3.1. HFC

1.2.2.3.2. HCFC

1.2.2.3.3. HFO

1.2.2.4. Fluoropolymers

1.2.2.4.1. PTFE

1.2.2.4.2. PVDE

1.2.2.4.3. PCTFE

1.2.2.4.4. FEP

1.2.2.5. Fluoroelastomers

1.2.2.5.1. Inorganics & Specialties

1.2.2.5.2. Elemental Fluorine

1.2.2.5.3. Fluoropolymer Additives

1.2.3. Fluorochemicals Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2016-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Fluorochemicals Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Refrigeration

1.2.3.2.2. Blowing Agent

1.2.3.2.3. Tubing

1.2.3.2.4. Films

1.2.3.2.5. Aluminum Production

1.2.3.2.6. Paint Strippers

1.2.4. Fluorochemicals Market By End-Use Industry

1.2.4.1. Global Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-Use Industry(2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Fluorochemicals Market Revenue Share By End-Use Industry in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Electrical & Electronics

1.2.4.2.2. Automotive & Transportation

1.2.4.2.3. Construction

1.2.4.2.4. Consumer Goods

1.2.4.2.5. Industrial Equipment

1.2.4.2.6. Pharmaceuticals

1.2.4.2.7. Chemical Processing

1.2.5. Fluorochemicals Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING FLUOROCHEMICALS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Fluorochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Fluorochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Fluorochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Fluorochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. FLUOROCHEMICALS MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Fluorochemicals Revenue By Type

4.2. Fluorocarbons

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.3. HFC

4.2.4. HCFC

4.2.5. HFO

4.3. Fluoropolymers

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.3. PTFE

4.3.4. PVDE

4.3.5. PCTFE

4.3.6. FEP

4.4. Fluoroelastomers

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.3. Inorganics & Specialties

4.4.4. Elemental Fluorine

4.4.5. Fluoropolymer Additives

CHAPTER 5. FLUOROCHEMICALS MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Fluorochemicals Revenue By Application

5.2. Refrigeration

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Blowing Agent

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Tubing

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Films

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6. Aluminum Production

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.7. Paint Strippers

5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. FLUOROCHEMICALS MARKET BY END-USE INDUSTRY

6.1. Global Fluorochemicals Revenue By End-Use Industry

6.2. Electrical & Electronics

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Automotive & Transportation

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Construction

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Consumer Goods

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6. Industrial Equipment

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.7. Pharmaceuticals

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.8. Chemical Processing

6.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA FLUOROCHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Fluorochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Fluorochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC FLUOROCHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Fluorochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA FLUOROCHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Fluorochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA FLUOROCHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Fluorochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. DuPont

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Arkema S.A.

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Dongyue Group Co., Ltd.

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Honeywell International, Inc.

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Halocarbon Products Corporation.

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Kureha Corporation

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Solvay SA

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Pelchem SOC Ltd.

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. The 3M Company

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. Others

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Product Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

