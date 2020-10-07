Antihypertensive Drugs Market is Expected to Reach US$ 45,000 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Antihypertensive Drugs market expected to CAGR of 5%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 45,000 Mn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Antihypertensive Drugs market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Antihypertensive Drugs market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Antihypertensive Drugs market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Antihypertensive Drugs market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Antihypertensive Drugs market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

Johnson and Johnson Ltd., Merck KGaA, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.., Sanofi S.A., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Novartis International AG, and others.

Market segmentation

Antihypertensive Drugs Market By Therapeutic Class

Calcium Channel Blockers

Beta-adrenergic Blockers

Renin Inhibitors

ACE Inhibitors

Vasodilators

Diuretics

ARBs

Others

Antihypertensive Drugs Market By Type

Primary Hypertension

Secondary Hypertension

Antihypertensive Drugs Market By Distribution Channel

E-commerce Websites & Online Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Others

Antihypertensive Drugs Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Antihypertensive Drugs

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Antihypertensive Drugs Market By Therapeutic Class

1.2.2.1. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Therapeutic Class(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue Share By Therapeutic Class in 2019

1.2.2.3. Calcium Channel Blockers

1.2.2.4. Beta-adrenergic Blockers

1.2.2.5. Renin Inhibitors

1.2.2.6. ACE Inhibitors

1.2.2.7. Vasodilators

1.2.2.8. Diuretics

1.2.2.9. ARBs

1.2.2.10. Others

1.2.3. Antihypertensive Drugs Market By Type

1.2.3.1. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Primary Hypertension

1.2.3.2.2. Secondary Hypertension

1.2.4. Antihypertensive Drugs Market By Distribution Channel

1.2.4.1. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Distribution Channel(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue Share By Distribution Channel in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. E-commerce Websites & Online Drug Stores

1.2.4.2.2. Retail Pharmacy

1.2.4.2.3. Hospital Pharmacy

1.2.4.2.4. Others

1.2.5. Antihypertensive Drugs Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING ANTIHYPERTENSIVE DRUGS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Antihypertensive Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Antihypertensive Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Antihypertensive Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Antihypertensive Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. ANTIHYPERTENSIVE DRUGS MARKET BY THERAPEUTIC CLASS

4.1. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Revenue By Therapeutic Class

4.2. Calcium Channel Blockers

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Beta-adrenergic Blockers

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Renin Inhibitors

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. ACE Inhibitors

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6. Vasodilators

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7. Diuretics

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.8. ARBs

4.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.9. Others

4.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. ANTIHYPERTENSIVE DRUGS MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Revenue By Type

5.2. Primary Hypertension

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Secondary Hypertension

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. ANTIHYPERTENSIVE DRUGS MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Revenue By Distribution Channel

6.2. E-commerce Websites & Online Drug Stores

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Retail Pharmacy

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Hospital Pharmacy

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA ANTIHYPERTENSIVE DRUGS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue and Forecast By Therapeutic Class, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Therapeutic Class, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Therapeutic Class, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Therapeutic Class, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Therapeutic Class, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Therapeutic Class, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Therapeutic Class, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC ANTIHYPERTENSIVE DRUGS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Therapeutic Class, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Therapeutic Class, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Therapeutic Class, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Therapeutic Class, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Therapeutic Class, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Therapeutic Class, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA ANTIHYPERTENSIVE DRUGS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Therapeutic Class, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Therapeutic Class, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Therapeutic Class, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA ANTIHYPERTENSIVE DRUGS MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Antihypertensive Drugs Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Therapeutic Class, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Therapeutic Class, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Therapeutic Class, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Johnson and Johnson Ltd.

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Merck KGaA

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Bayer AG

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. AstraZeneca plc

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Pfizer, Inc.

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Sanofi S.A.

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Daiichi Sankyo Company

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Others

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

