Floating Solar Panels Market Demand is Expected to Reach US$ 21,300 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Floating Solar Panels market will register a 12% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 21,300 Mn by 2027



This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Floating Solar Panels Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Floating Solar Panels market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Floating Solar Panels in major regions globally.

The market report on the Floating Solar Panels also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Floating Solar Panels Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Floating Solar Panels industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Ciel & Terre International, Novaton AG, Infratech Industries Inc., KYOCERA Corporation, Trina Solar Limited, SPI Solar, Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, Pristine Sun, DNV GL AS, Sharp Corporation and others.

Market Segmentation

Floating Solar Panels Market By Product Type

Solar-tracking Floating Solar Panels

Stationary Floating Solar Panels

Floating Solar Panels Market By Connectivity

On Grid

Off Grid

Floating Solar Panels Market By Technology

Photovoltaic

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)

Floating Solar Panels Market By Capacity

Up to 1MW

1MW-5MW

More than 5MW

Floating Solar Panels Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Floating Solar Panels

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Floating Solar Panels Market By Product Type

1.2.2.1. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue Share By Product Type in 2018

1.2.2.3. Solar-tracking Floating Solar Panels

1.2.2.4. Stationary Floating Solar Panels

1.2.3. Floating Solar Panels Market By Connectivity

1.2.3.1. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Connectivity (2015-2026)

1.2.3.1.1. On Grid

1.2.3.1.2. Off Grid

1.2.4. Floating Solar Panels Market By Technology

1.2.4.1. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Photovoltaic

1.2.4.3. Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

1.2.4.4. Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)

1.2.5. Floating Solar Panels Market By Capacity

1.2.5.1. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Capacity (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. Up to 1MW

1.2.5.3. 1MW-5MW

1.2.5.4. More than 5MW

1.2.6. Floating Solar Panels Market By Geography

1.2.6.1. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.6.2. North America Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.6.3. Europe Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.6.5. Latin America Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Floating Solar Panels Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Floating Solar Panels Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Floating Solar Panels Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Floating Solar Panels Major Manufacturers in 2018

CHAPTER 4. FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Global Floating Solar Panels Revenue By Product Type

4.2. Solar-tracking Floating Solar Panels

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Stationary Floating Solar Panels

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET BY CONNECTIVITY

5.1. Global Floating Solar Panels Revenue By Connectivity

5.2. On Grid

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Off Grid

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

6.1. Global Floating Solar Panels Revenue By Technology

6.2. Photovoltaic

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET BY CAPACITY

7.1. Global Floating Solar Panels Revenue By Capacity

7.2. Up to 1MW

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3. 1MW-5MW

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. More than 5MW

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. North America Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. North America Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. U.S. Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. EUROPE FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Europe Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Europe Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. UK

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Germany

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. France

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. Rest of Europe

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Asia-Pacific Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Asia-Pacific Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. China

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Japan

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. India

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6. Australia

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7. South Korea

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Latin America Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Latin America Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Brazil

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Mexico

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Middle East & Africa Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Middle East & Africa Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. GCC

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. South Africa

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Ciel & Terre International

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Novaton AG

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Infratech Industries Inc.

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. KYOCERA Corporation

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Trina Solar Limited

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. SPI Solar

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Pristine Sun

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. DNV GL AS

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. Sharp Corporation

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Type Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

13.11. Others

13.11.1. Company Snapshot

13.11.2. Overview

13.11.3. Financial Overview

13.11.4. Type Portfolio

13.11.5. Key Developments

13.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

