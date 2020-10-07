Floating Solar Panels Market Demand is Expected to Reach US$ 21,300 Mn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Floating Solar Panels market will register a 12% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 21,300 Mn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Floating Solar Panels Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Floating Solar Panels market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Floating Solar Panels in major regions globally.
Sample [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1952
The market report on the Floating Solar Panels also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Floating Solar Panels Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Floating Solar Panels industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/floating-solar-panels-market
Market Participants
Ciel & Terre International, Novaton AG, Infratech Industries Inc., KYOCERA Corporation, Trina Solar Limited, SPI Solar, Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, Pristine Sun, DNV GL AS, Sharp Corporation and others.
Market Segmentation
Floating Solar Panels Market By Product Type
- Solar-tracking Floating Solar Panels
- Stationary Floating Solar Panels
Floating Solar Panels Market By Connectivity
- On Grid
- Off Grid
Floating Solar Panels Market By Technology
- Photovoltaic
- Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)
- Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)
Floating Solar Panels Market By Capacity
- Up to 1MW
- 1MW-5MW
- More than 5MW
Floating Solar Panels Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Floating Solar Panels
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Floating Solar Panels Market By Product Type
1.2.2.1. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue Share By Product Type in 2018
1.2.2.3. Solar-tracking Floating Solar Panels
1.2.2.4. Stationary Floating Solar Panels
1.2.3. Floating Solar Panels Market By Connectivity
1.2.3.1. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Connectivity (2015-2026)
1.2.3.1.1. On Grid
1.2.3.1.2. Off Grid
1.2.4. Floating Solar Panels Market By Technology
1.2.4.1. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2015-2026)
1.2.4.2. Photovoltaic
1.2.4.3. Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)
1.2.4.4. Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)
1.2.5. Floating Solar Panels Market By Capacity
1.2.5.1. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Capacity (2015-2026)
1.2.5.2. Up to 1MW
1.2.5.3. 1MW-5MW
1.2.5.4. More than 5MW
1.2.6. Floating Solar Panels Market By Geography
1.2.6.1. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.6.2. North America Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.6.3. Europe Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.6.5. Latin America Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Floating Solar Panels Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Floating Solar Panels Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Floating Solar Panels Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Floating Solar Panels Major Manufacturers in 2018
CHAPTER 4. FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1. Global Floating Solar Panels Revenue By Product Type
4.2. Solar-tracking Floating Solar Panels
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3. Stationary Floating Solar Panels
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET BY CONNECTIVITY
5.1. Global Floating Solar Panels Revenue By Connectivity
5.2. On Grid
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3. Off Grid
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY
6.1. Global Floating Solar Panels Revenue By Technology
6.2. Photovoltaic
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3. Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4. Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET BY CAPACITY
7.1. Global Floating Solar Panels Revenue By Capacity
7.2. Up to 1MW
7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3. 1MW-5MW
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4. More than 5MW
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. North America Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2. North America Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
8.3. U.S.
8.3.1. U.S. Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Canada
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. EUROPE FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Europe Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2. Europe Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
9.3. UK
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. Germany
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5. France
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6. Spain
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7. Rest of Europe
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Asia-Pacific Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2. Asia-Pacific Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
10.3. China
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. Japan
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5. India
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6. Australia
10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7. South Korea
10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Latin America Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.2. Latin America Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
11.3. Brazil
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4. Mexico
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Latin America
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Middle East & Africa Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.2. Middle East & Africa Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
12.3. GCC
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4. South Africa
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Connectivity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE
13.1. Ciel & Terre International
13.1.1. Company Snapshot
13.1.2. Overview
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Type Portfolio
13.1.5. Key Developments
13.1.6. Strategies
13.2. Novaton AG
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Overview
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Type Portfolio
13.2.5. Key Developments
13.2.6. Strategies
13.3. Infratech Industries Inc.
13.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Overview
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Type Portfolio
13.3.5. Key Developments
13.3.6. Strategies
13.4. KYOCERA Corporation
13.4.1. Company Snapshot
13.4.2. Overview
13.4.3. Financial Overview
13.4.4. Type Portfolio
13.4.5. Key Developments
13.4.6. Strategies
13.5. Trina Solar Limited
13.5.1. Company Snapshot
13.5.2. Overview
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Type Portfolio
13.5.5. Key Developments
13.5.6. Strategies
13.6. SPI Solar
13.6.1. Company Snapshot
13.6.2. Overview
13.6.3. Financial Overview
13.6.4. Type Portfolio
13.6.5. Key Developments
13.6.6. Strategies
13.7. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited
13.7.1. Company Snapshot
13.7.2. Overview
13.7.3. Financial Overview
13.7.4. Type Portfolio
13.7.5. Key Developments
13.7.6. Strategies
13.8. Pristine Sun
13.8.1. Company Snapshot
13.8.2. Overview
13.8.3. Financial Overview
13.8.4. Type Portfolio
13.8.5. Key Developments
13.8.6. Strategies
13.9. DNV GL AS
13.9.1. Company Snapshot
13.9.2. Overview
13.9.3. Financial Overview
13.9.4. Type Portfolio
13.9.5. Key Developments
13.9.6. Strategies
13.10. Sharp Corporation
13.10.1. Company Snapshot
13.10.2. Overview
13.10.3. Financial Overview
13.10.4. Type Portfolio
13.10.5. Key Developments
13.10.6. Strategies
13.11. Others
13.11.1. Company Snapshot
13.11.2. Overview
13.11.3. Financial Overview
13.11.4. Type Portfolio
13.11.5. Key Developments
13.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Initial Data Search
14.1.2. Secondary Research
14.1.3. Primary Research
14.2. Assumptions and Scope
Buy this premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1952
Contact Us:
Sheetal k
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +14079154157 | +14089009135