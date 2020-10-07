Autonomous Ships Market is Estimated to be US$ 10,147.6 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Autonomous Ships market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 10,147.6 Mn by 2027



This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Autonomous Ships Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Autonomous Ships market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Autonomous Ships in major regions globally.

The market report on the Autonomous Ships also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Autonomous Ships Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Autonomous Ships industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

ABB (Zürich, Switzerland), DNV GL (Oslo, Norway), Honeywell International (North Carolina, United States), Hyundai Heavy Industries (Ulsan, South Korea), Kongsberg Gruppen (Kongsberg, Norway), L3 ASV (Broussard, Louisiana), Marlink (Bucharest, Romania), Rolls-Royce (London, United Kingdom), Siemens (Munich, Germany), and Wartsila (Helsinki, Finland).

Market Segmentation

Market By Type

Partially Autonomous

Remotely Controlled Ship

Fully Autonomous

Market By Application

Commercial

Military

Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK.

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Autonomous Ships

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Autonomous Ships Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Autonomous Ships Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Autonomous Ships Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.2.2.1. Partially Autonomous

1.2.2.2.2. Remotely Controlled Ship

1.2.2.2.3. Fully Autonomous

1.2.3. Autonomous Ships Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Commercial

1.2.3.2. Military

1.2.4. Autonomous Ships Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Autonomous Ships Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. North America Autonomous Ships Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.3. Europe Autonomous Ships Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Ships Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Autonomous Ships Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Autonomous Ships Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. AUTONOMOUS SHIPS MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Type

4.2. Partially Autonomous

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Remotely Controlled Ship

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Fully Autonomous

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. AUTONOMOUS SHIPS MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Application

5.2. Commercial

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Military

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA AUTONOMOUS SHIPS MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Autonomous Ships Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2. North America Autonomous Ships Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Autonomous Ships Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE AUTONOMOUS SHIPS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Autonomous Ships Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Autonomous Ships Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC AUTONOMOUS SHIPS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Ships Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Ships Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA AUTONOMOUS SHIPS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Autonomous Ships Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Autonomous Ships Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA AUTONOMOUS SHIPS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Autonomous Ships Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East& Africa Autonomous Ships Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. ABB (Zürich, Switzerland)

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. DNV GL (Oslo, Norway)

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. Honeywell International (North Carolina, United States)

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Hyundai Heavy Industries (Ulsan, South Korea)

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Kongsberg Gruppen (Kongsberg, Norway)

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. L3 ASV (Broussard, Louisiana)

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Marlink (Bucharest, Romania)

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. Rolls-Royce (London, United Kingdom)

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. Siemens (Munich, Germany)

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. Wartsila (Helsinki, Finland)

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

11.11. Others

11.11.1. Company Snapshot

11.11.2. Overview

11.11.3. Financial Overview

11.11.4. Product Portfolio

11.11.5. Key Developments

11.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

