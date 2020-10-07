Disposable Syringes Market Revenue to Hit US$ 11,700 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Disposable Syringes market will register a 7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 11,700 Mn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Disposable Syringes Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Disposable Syringes market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Disposable Syringes in major regions globally.

The market report on the Disposable Syringes also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Disposable Syringes Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Disposable Syringes industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

UltiMed, Inc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Covidien, Retractable Technologies, Inc, Wolf, Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter International, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Novo Nordisk, Flextronics International Vita Needle Company, Henke-Sass,, Braun Medical, Inc., and others.

Market Segmentation

Disposable Syringes Market By Product Type

General Syringes

Specialized Syringes

Safety Syringes

Pre-filled Syringes

Others

Disposable Syringes Market By Application

Immunization Injections

Therapeutic Injections

Disposable Syringes Market By End-Use

Hospitals

Blood collection centers

Diabetic centers

Veterinary Clinics

Others

Disposable Syringes Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Disposable Syringes

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Disposable Syringes Market By Product Type

1.2.2.1. Global Disposable Syringes Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Disposable Syringes Market Revenue Share By Product Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. General Syringes

1.2.2.4. Specialized Syringes

1.2.2.5. Safety Syringes

1.2.2.6. Pre-filled Syringes

1.2.2.7. Others

1.2.3. Disposable Syringes Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Disposable Syringes Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Disposable Syringes Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Immunization Injections

1.2.3.2.2. Therapeutic Injections

1.2.4. Disposable Syringes Market By End-Use

1.2.4.1. Global Disposable Syringes Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-Use(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Disposable Syringes Market Revenue Share By End-Use in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Hospitals

1.2.4.2.2. Blood collection centers

1.2.4.2.3. Diabetic centers

1.2.4.2.4. Veterinary Clinics

1.2.4.2.5. Others

1.2.5. Disposable Syringes Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Disposable Syringes Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Disposable Syringes Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Disposable Syringes Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Disposable Syringes Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Disposable Syringes Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Disposable Syringes Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Disposable Syringes ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Disposable Syringes Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Disposable Syringes Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Disposable Syringes Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Disposable Syringes Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Disposable Syringes MARKET By Product Type

4.1. Global Disposable Syringes Revenue By Product Type

4.2. General Syringes

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Specialized Syringes

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Safety Syringes

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Pre-filled Syringes

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Disposable Syringes MARKET By Application

5.1. Global Disposable Syringes Revenue By Application

5.2. Immunization Injections

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Therapeutic Injections

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Disposable Syringes MARKET By End-Use

6.1. Global Disposable Syringes Revenue By End-Use

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Blood collection centers

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Diabetic centers

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Veterinary Clinics

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Disposable Syringes MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Disposable Syringes Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Disposable Syringes Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Disposable Syringes Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Disposable Syringes Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Disposable Syringes Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Disposable Syringes MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Disposable Syringes Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Disposable Syringes Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Disposable Syringes MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Disposable Syringes Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Disposable Syringes Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Disposable Syringes MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Disposable Syringes Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Disposable Syringes Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. UltiMed, Inc

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Becton Dickinson and Company

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Covidien

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Retractable Technologies, Inc

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Fresenius Kabi AG

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Baxter International, Inc.

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Terumo Corporation

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Novo Nordisk

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Flextronics International Vita Needle Company

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Others

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

