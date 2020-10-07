EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredients Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2019 to 2027

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredients market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredients market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredients market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredients market.

As per the report, the EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredients market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredients market are highlighted in the report. Although the EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredients market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

market players. The initial stage of laboratory and animal testing, followed by a detailed clinical research and FDA examination makes the overall procedure of regulatory approvals way too long, posing a myriad of challenges for the market players.

After the three-staged testing, FDA also conducts a post-market drug safety of the concerned product, wherein it closely examines the safety parameters after they are commercialized for consumption. To deal with these challenges, manufacturers active in the EPA and DHA Omega 3 ingredients market are focusing on end-to-end adherence of the manufacturing process with the established set of rules, which will help them gain competitive advantages over their rivals.

Tapping the Untapped – Brands Eye New Opportunities in Personal Care

Companies active in the EPA and DHA ingredients market are working on influential marketing- a game-changer deciding their fate in the competitive market space. Brands are experimenting with innovative packaging models as a key marketing gimmick, which helps them sway consumer decision-making and stack the odds in their favor. As the demand for functional ingredients continues to grow at a breakneck pace, it has become essential for market players to work on new product developments whilst retaining their core competencies. For instance, in 2018, KD Pharma Group unveiled the launch of two of its exclusive DHA and EPA Omega 3 ingredients for use in multiple applications, including food and beverages, dietary supplements, infant nutrition, and animal feed. Manufacturers are also shifting their strategic focus toward alliances, primarily mergers and acquisitions, to expand their technology & manufacturing bases and successfully meet the market demand for highest quality EPA and DHA Omega 3 ingredients in response to label expansions and favorable clinical research.

Market players are focusing on few of the untapped corners in the personal care and cosmetics market, as the use of Omega 3 ingredients in personal care is on its way to outgrow its phase of dormancy. The use of EPA and DHA Omega 3 ingredients in personal care and cosmetics spectrum has been pushed by multiple research findings, which have attested the ‘anti-aging’ effects of these ingredients. EPA and DHA Omega 3 ingredients have also been long known for their skin reparative effects and are being widely accepted by personal care and cosmetic providers, which is further reflecting future opportunities for the market players to reap high profits from.

What is the projected revenue generated by the EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredients market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredients market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredients market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredients market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

