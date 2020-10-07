Navigational Radar Market Poised to Grow at a Healthy CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Global Navigational Radar Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Navigational Radar market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Navigational Radar by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Navigational Radar market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Navigational Radar market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Navigational Radar market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

Key Players

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, Bae Systems, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Furuno Electric Co., Kelvin Hughes Limited, Kongsberg Maritime AS, Navico Inc., Garmin, Tokyo Keiki Inc., Alphatron Marine BV, Koden Electronics Co. Ltd., Flir Systems.

Global Navigational Radar Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to capture largest market share, owing to the well-developed navigational radar manufacturing companies and due to the presence of various innovative technologies in the region. Europe is also expected to gain substantial market share due to the introduction of new technologies and applications, which includes maritime navigations and defence systems. APAC is supposed to be the fastest growing navigational radar market owing to the government initiatives being taken towards the improvement of technologies by emerging economies, such as India, China, and Japan.

The navigational radar market in Latin America and MEA is also expected to witness high growth rate in the coming period due to the increase in demand for security and tracking purposes.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global navigational radar Market Segments

Global navigational radar Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global navigational radar Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for navigational radar Market

Global navigational radar Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in NAVIGATIONAL RADAR Market

Navigational radar Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of navigational radar Market

Global navigational radar Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global navigational radar Market includes

North America navigational radar Market US Canada

Latin America navigational radar Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe navigational radar Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe navigational radar Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC navigational radar Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan navigational radar Market

China navigational radar Market

Middle East and Africa navigational radar Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Navigational Radar market:

What is the structure of the Navigational Radar market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Navigational Radar market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Navigational Radar market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Navigational Radar Market Report

Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players

Market attractiveness of various regional markets

Trends influencing the current dynamics of the Navigational Radar market

Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic

Leading market players in the Navigational Radar market

