Hosiery Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2020-2025

Hosiery Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Hosiery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hosiery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Hosiery Market

This report focuses on global and United States Hosiery QYR Global and United States market.

The global Hosiery market size is projected to reach US$ 33580 million by 2026, from US$ 27800 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Hosiery Scope and Market Size

Hosiery market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hosiery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Hosiery market is segmented into

Body Stockings

Compression Stockings

Knee Highs and Hold-Ups

Stockings

Socks

Tights

Toe Socks

Segment by Application, the Hosiery market is segmented into

Mass Merchant

Mono-Brand Outlet

Online Store

Departmental Store

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Hosiery market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Hosiery market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Hosiery Market Share Analysis

Hosiery market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Hosiery business, the date to enter into the Hosiery market, Hosiery product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Hanesbrands

Golden Lady

Gilden Activewear

CSP International

Kayser-Roth

Gold Toe-Moretz

Donna Karan International

Wolford

HCI Direct

Triumph Apparel Corporation

Grupo Synkro

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hosiery Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hosiery Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hosiery Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hosiery Market Size

2.1.1 Global Hosiery Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Hosiery Production 2014-2025

2.2 Hosiery Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Hosiery Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Hosiery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Hosiery Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Hosiery Market

2.4 Key Trends for Hosiery Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Hosiery Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Hosiery Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Hosiery Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Hosiery Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Hosiery Revenue by Manufacturers (2020-2025)

3.2.2 Hosiery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2020-2025)

3.3 Hosiery Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information……