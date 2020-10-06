Variable Speed Generator Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027 | ABB Ltd.,Atlas Copco UK Holdings Ltd.,Cummins Inc.,Fischer Panda GmbH,Generac Power Systems

The variable speed generator produces a precise electrical voltage directly from a boat or vehicle engine, independent of engine speed. It ensures constant power output with reduced engine speed and optimizes turbine design. The surging need for renewable energy sources and increasing demand for energy are generating the demand for variable speed generators in the forecast period. Additionally, supportive government policies on renewable energy sources are expected to augment the growth of the variable speed generator market during the forecast period.

Key players :

ABB Ltd.,Atlas Copco UK Holdings Ltd.,Cummins Inc.,Fischer Panda GmbH,Generac Power Systems, Inc.,General Electric Company,Innovus Power, Inc.,Siemens AG,WhisperPower B.V.,Yanmar Co., Ltd.

The variable speed generator market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growing need for energy efficiency coupled with rapid industrialization and urbanization. Moreover, increasing demand for renewable power generation is further likely to promote market growth. However, decreasing greenfield investments is a major challenge for the variable speed generator market during the forecast period. On the other hand, robust growth in HVAC systems is likely to offer significant growth opportunities for the variable speed generator market in the coming years.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global variable speed generator market is segmented on the basis of type, prime mover, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as doubly-fed induction generator, permanent magnet synchronous generator, wound rotor induction generator, and variable speed self excited induction generator. On the basis of the prime mover, the market is segmented as internal combustion engines, wind turbines, hydro turbines, and steam & gas turbines. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as marine & shipbuilding, power generation, oil & gas, commercial & residential, and others.

3.Forecast and analysis of Variable Speed Generator Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

