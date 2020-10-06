Practice Management Systems Market 2027 Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis By key players Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.,Athena Health,Cerner Corporation Epic,eClinicalWorks,GE Healthcare

The growth of the practice management systems market is primarily attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing burden of patients, and focus on proving quality care in affordable costs. However, factors such as concerns of data privacy and lack of healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging regions are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global practice management systems market during the forecast period.

The global practice management systems market is expected to reach US$ 6,740.84 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,143.76 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020-2027.

Some of the key players of Practice Management Systems Market:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.,Athena Health,Cerner Corporation,Epic,eClinicalWorks,GE Healthcare,McKesson Corporation,Medical Information Technology, Inc.,Nextgen Healthcare Information System, LLC,Henry Schein, Inc.

Chronic diseases such as stroke, heart diseases, diabetes, and obesity are the leading causes of death in the world, and they account for most of the nation’s health care costs. According to the report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), >9% of the population was suffering from diabetes, in 2018, which is a leading cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations in the US. Moreover, the data also suggested that ~1.5 million Americans are identified with diabetes in the US, every year.

The similar trend of increasing prevalence of diabetes is widespread in other regions, including Europe, APAC, and the MEA. For instance, in 2017, according to IDF Diabetes Atlas published by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Southeast Asia is a home to ~19% of the total diabetes population worldwide. As per the IDF, in 2017, North America reported ~46 million of people with diabetes, which is expected to reach 62 million by 2045.

