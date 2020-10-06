Wireless EV Charging Market Research Report by Manufactures and Region

A Professional Survey done by The Insight partners has formulated a report titled “Wireless EV Charging Market”, which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the market. It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the market.

Get a Sample PDF of Wireless EV Charging Market Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007216/

Few of the main competitors currently working are –

Continental AG

Elix Wireless

Evatran Group Inc.

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toshiba Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Witricity Corporation

ZTE Corporation

The rising demand for fast-charging infrastructure for EVs and increasing demand for safety and convenience are the primary driver for the growth of the wireless EV charging market. The growing development of wireless charging systems for commercial EVs and growing demand for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are creating opportunities for the wireless EV charging market in the coming years.

The increasing price of oil and global warming is demanding the adoption of electric vehicles. The implementation of various government policies and subsidies related to electric vehicles is also favoring the growth of the wireless EV charging market in the forecast period. Also, the technological advancement in the electrification of vehicles is further lead towards the growth of wireless EV charging market in the forecast period.

The global wireless EV charging market is segmented on the propulsion type, charging station type, component, power supply range, and vehicle type. Based on propulsion type the market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). On the basis of charging station type the market is bifurcated into commercial charging stations, and home charging stations. Based on the component the market is segmented into vehicle charging pad, base charging pad, and power control unit. On the basis of power supply range, the market is bifurcated into 3-11 kW, 11-50 kW, and More Than 50 kW. Similarly, based on vehicle type the market is segmented into passenger cars (PC), electric commercial vehicle (ECV), and electric two wheeler.

Reasons for buying this report:

-It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenario for making informed decisions in the businesses.

-it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.

-It offers a seven-year assessment of Wireless EV Charging Market.

-It helps in understanding the major key product segments.

-Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

-It offers a regional analysis of Wireless EV Charging Market along with business profiles of several stakeholders.

-It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Wireless EV Charging Market.

Purchase Copy of this Research at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007216/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]