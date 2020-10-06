Tipper Truck Market Forecast to 2027 -Future Prospects with Leading Key Players

A Professional Survey done by The Insight partners has formulated a report titled “Tipper Truck Market”, which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the market. It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the market.

Few of the main competitors currently working are –

BELAZ

AB Volvo

Caterpillar

Daimler AG

Deere & Company

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

MAN SE

Tata Motors

The tipper truck market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the growing investments in infrastructure development in developing countries of Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America and Africa. However, high prices of tipper trucks and uncertainty in global oil prices could affect the growth of tipper truck market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. In spite of hindrances, the demand for tipper trucks is expected to grow due to positive growth outlook in industries such as construction, mining and waste management during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Tipper trucks are widely used in industries such as construction, mining, and waste management for dumping applications. These trucks are also known as dump trucks. A standard dump/tipper truck comprises of a truck chassis and a dump body attached to the frame. These trucks are designed to carry and withstand heavy loads of sand, gravel etc. in various end-user industries. The rising infrastructure activities in developing countries and stringent government regulations related to efficient waste management are some of the factors that are anticipated to fuel the growth of tipper truck market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The global tipper truck market is segmented on the basis of type, power, application, and geography. Based on power, the market is segmented into less than 750 HP, 751 HP-2000 HP, 2001 HP-3500 HP, and above 3500 HP. By type, the market is segmented into diesel/gasoline, hybrid, electric, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into construction, mining, waste management, and others.

