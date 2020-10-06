Corporate Car-sharing Market to be at Forefront by 2020 to 2027

A Professional Survey done by The Insight partners has formulated a report titled “Corporate Car-sharing Market”, which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the market. It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the market.

Few of the main competitors currently working are –

Alphabet

car2go

Cityhop

Communauto inc

eHi Auto Services Limited

Enterprise CarShare

GoGet Carshare

MODO CO-OPERATIVE

The Hertz Corporation

Zipcar

The major factors driving the growth of the corporate car-sharing market are increasing smartphone and internet penetration and an increase in the cost of vehicle ownership. Further, governments around the world are increasingly putting efforts to reduce carbon emissions and environmental pollution that are encouraging players to provide car rental services, thereby supporting government initiatives. Moreover, electric vehicles are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to corporate car-sharing companies.

The car-sharing is one name for a range of very different solutions. It can be provided by a specialized private company, by a public agency, or by an ad-hoc group as a P2P service. It can be free-floating, station-based, or intra-corporate. Corporate car sharing is a service/platform offered by organizations, companies, and corporations that offer transportation services to their employees. A company can operate a car-sharing service by hiring an external service provider or on its own. The advantages for the companies through this service include, reduces fleet management costs for the company, enable employees to stay punctual, and eliminates the requirement for a large parking lot.

The global corporate car-sharing market is segmented on the basis of offering and vehicle type. Based on offering, the market is segmented as professional service and managed service. Further, based on vehicle type the market is segmented as economy, SUV, and luxury.

